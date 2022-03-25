Charlie Burg Releases New Single '97 Avalon'

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Burg has released a new single "97 Avalon" is out today via FADER Label. This vivid first bit of music from Burg since 2020 is a future slow-dance classic led by one of Charlie's most sublime vocals to date.

Inspired by the white 1997 Toyota Avalon that Charlie shared with his twin brother growing up, it's a perfect vignette rendered in song.

Burg shares, "'97 Avalon' is about my old car, and seeing it as a way to learn to let go. Each verse details a different drive in the car, with a new person in the passenger's seat, one year later than the last. I found it important for me to be the one playing every instrument (except saxophone) to convey the story from every angle possible." The video for "97 Avalon" was shot by Jules Muir in both Detroit and Brooklyn.

Charlie Burg is going to be playing "97 Avalon" alongside more new tracks (and older ones too) as he kicks off a short run of dates next month. The tour starts on April 12 in Philadelphia and conclude May 17 in New York City. Along the way he plays in, among other markets, Chicago and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

Described by Variety as "an R&B-leaning singer-songwriter," music has always been in Charlie Burgs life. When he was five years old he found his father's acoustic guitar in his hands and soon began self-teaching songs from the Beatles and Coldplay as part of his musical journey. Early influences spanned the classic sounds of Motown, Hall & Oates, Joni Mitchell, and Carole King, along with formative teenage touchstones like pop-punk and hip-hop. Burg started writing his own songs when he got to college in Syracuse, NY. It was a formative time in which he began to draw from the soulful music that dotted his youth and upbringing. Burg now lives in

Brooklyn and has released three EPs - One, Violet, Two, Moonlight, and Three, Fever - which grabbed the attention of major tastemakers at Beats1 and Spotify, the press both in the US and UK, and the FADER Label, to which he is now signed.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

4/12 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

4/13 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

4/15 - DC9 - Washington, DC

4/28 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

4/29 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

5/11 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

5/12 - Shelter - Detroit, MI

5/17 - Bowery Ballroom - New York City, NY