Charli XCX Drops Deluxe Edition of 'CRASH' Album

Charli XCX has released the deluxe edition of her recent album "CRASH."

The new release features four new tracks, including "Selfish Girl," "How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now," "Sorry If I Hurt You," and "What You Think About Me." CRASH is the fifth and final album in her record deal.

"CRASH" was initially released last Friday, March 18. The new album features work by A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.

Listen to the new deluxe album here: