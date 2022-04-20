Charles Billingsley Announces New Album 'The Shadow Of Your Smile'

Heralding a distinct new chapter in his lauded three-decade career, beloved vocalist Charles Billingsley returns May 13 with The Shadow of Your Smile.

A quintessential anthology of nostalgic favorites, the 15-song set also marks Billingsley's Club44 Records debut. Dedicated to the preservation of the Great American Songbook, the boutique label is home to recordings from such renowned entertainers as Linda Lavin, Jane Monheit, Billy Stritch and Spencer Day, among others.

Bringing his signature vocals to a range of treasured classics-Billingsley's lifelong musical influences-The Shadow of Your Smile was produced by Tim Davis (Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Glee); Wayne Haun (Celine Dion, Boyz II Men); and Jamey Ray (Voctave). The first single from the project, "It Had to Be You," released on April 15 with the album pre-order and landed the number two slot on Spotify's Vocal Jazz playlist.

Alongside the wistfully reflective title cut, The Shadow of Your Smile is highlighted by such classics as "Beyond The Sea"; Broadway showstoppers "Bring Him Home" (Les Misérables) and "You'll Never Walk Alone" (Carousel); and standout collaborations including "Time to Say Goodbye," featuring acclaimed soprano Adelaide Trombetta; and a soaring a cappella rendition of "America, The Beautiful," showcasing popular Club44 Records vocal ensemble Voctave.

"From the early days of hearing my parents' vinyls of Sinatra, Pavarotti and Tennessee Ernie Ford, I've had a love for great singers and classic songs from many genres," shares Billingsley. "After 30 years of making music, I felt like it was finally time to record some of these great tunes that people all over the world love-songs that evoke fond memories and nostalgia. The past few years have been hard, and so many of us seem to have lost our smile. I hope The Shadow of Your Smile will help bring some joy back."

From the stages of Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center to numerous events around the country, Charles Billingsley has had a lauded 30 year music career. Beginning as a lead vocalist for GRAMMY®-nominated NewSong, Billingsley has since headlined more than 3,200 concerts, released 24 recordings as a solo artist and garnered seven #1 Inspirational radio hits.

His debut Club44 Records project, The Shadow of Your Smile, is more than a collection of well-known songs, it is an album full of heart. With gorgeous orchestrations and energetic wow-factor tracks, mixed with moments of meaningful contemplation, The Shadow of Your Smile offers a fresh, positive take on familiar classics sure to bring a smile to listeners of all ages.