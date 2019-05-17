Ceraadi Releases New Song LOYAL Via Roc Nation/Island Records

L.A. based sister duo Ceraadi, newly signed to Roc Nation/Island Records with over 1.6 million Instagram followers, and currently making their way across the country on Fresh Empire's Spring Break Jump Off: The Playlist Edition weekend tour of the U.S., spice up the mix with the release of "Loyal," their label debut song, and the first new track from their upcoming EP due this summer. On their new release and signing to Roc Nation/Island Records, Ceraadi states, "If you're loyal to me, I'll be loyal to you. "Loyal" is about being able to trust someone. Trusting that what we say is what we mean. It's something we "NEED" in a relationship. It's a 50/50 thing. In previous relationships, we both have found out that the person was dating multiple people. It hurt a lot. Why couldn't they have been loyal or even honest enough to break up with us beforehand? It's something everyone goes through. Like stop playing games! Do you want to be with us or what?! Haha!"

Over the years, Ceraadi has built a massive audience and loyal following via their YouTube channel with videos covering everything from fashion, beauty, music, and love/relationship advice. Since going viral at the Roc Nation Grammy® Brunch earlier this year - watch it HERE - sister duo Saiyr and Emaza's every move has been growing their impassioned audience, now with over 1 millionYouTube subscribers, and over 27 million YouTube views. Two hugely popular indie releases, "Active," and "Kung Pao," set the stage for the sisterly pair's ultimate arrival at Roc Nation/Island Records with "Loyal." The dynamic duo will also hit the Coca-Cola stage during this year's BET experience which happens at L.A. Live from Thursday June 20 - Sunday June 23.

Glued together by shared harmonies, Ceraadi not only complement each other in terms of fashion, fire, and ferocity, but they also finish each other's thoughts musically. Saiyr raps with tenacity and nimble wordplay, while Emaza belts with soul and spirit. Together, these two sides form one dynamic, diverse, and distinct whole.

They tapped into this energy as children back in Cedar Rapids. Inspired by mom's favorite classic R&B and hip-hop, they listened to everyone from Destiny's Child, Ciara, SWV, and Janet Jackson to Wu-Tang Clan, Jay-Z, and Lil' Kim. Their mother presented music as a refuge in the face of turmoil and uncertainty relocating thousands of miles across the country. Eventually, they ended up in Long Beach, CA where they stayed for five years before settling in South Central for four years. Around the same time, they started filming videos as an outlet from a dark reality and posting them on social media.

As their audience expanded in early 2019, their dance challenges and YouTube "Playlists" would typically crack the 1 million mark, and major brands enlisted them for high-profile social campaigns. Their indie singles "Active" and "Kung Pao" put up strong numbers online and captivated Roc Nation who hopped onboard. As their profile dramatically rose, they inked a major label deal with Island Records, setting the stage for Ceraadi's official debut single "Loyal." Underscored by throwback production right at home with their nineties influences, the song dips in and out of sassy rhymes before a heavenly and harmonic hook hypnotizes.

May 18 Columbus, OH The Mirage

19 Indianapolis, IN McGowan Hall

25 Greensboro, NC Winston-Salem Fair Grounds

26 Columbia, SC Medallion Center





