Celebrate 75 Years of David Bowie With NYC Pop Up Shop

"New York's a go-go" and "Things seem good again" as the David Bowie Estate launches Bowie 75, a year-long celebration marking David Bowie's 75th birthday, with the openings of two curated experiential pop-up shops-one at the site of the earliest confirmed Ziggy Stardust sighting, and one in the adopted hometown where Bowie's final album "Blackstar" was created.

For a very limited window beginning October 25, 2021, 75 days before the anniversary, through late January 2022, the Bowie 75 locations will be up and running at 150 Wooster Street - steps away from Bowie's longtime downtown New York City neighborhood - and 14 Heddon Street - the London location where the cover of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars was shot.

The pop-ups will offer visitors a unique and immersive career-spanning deep dive into the sound and vision of David Bowie, with features including:

Immersive audio and HD video screening rooms in partnership with 360 Reality Audio, an immersive music experience using Sony's spatial sound technologies. With music in 360 Reality Audio, fans will be able to hear and see Bowie content available for the first time in immersive audio, exclusively in the Bowie 75 locations.

New content will include hours of video content including previously unseen behind-the-scenes material, rare footage from the Heathen and Reality eras, and more, opportunities to purchase limited edition releases of exclusive Bowie apparel and collectibles, as well as limited run LPs and CDs, exclusive fine art photography including gallery installations documenting Bowie's many iconic eras, personae, and Ch-changes, and intimate special guest events to be announced. Fans can place themselves in iconic costumes and set pieces to create fun and shareable social media moments.

For store hours, events calendars and other announcements and information, sign up and stay tuned to www.bowie75.com!

David Bowie redefined musical genres and the potential of live performance for generations of music lovers. Creating and discarding a variety of personae and restlessly challenging musical boundaries, Bowie released timeless albums including The Man Who Sold The World, Space Oddity, Hunky Dory, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust..., Aladdin Sane, Diamond Dogs, Young Americans, Station to Station, Low, "Heroes," Lodger, Scary Monsters..., Let's Dance, Heathen, The Next Day and many more.

â˜… (pronounced "Blackstar"), Bowie's 28th and final studio album, was released on his 69th birthday-January 8, 2016-and charted at #1 in more than 20 countries (including his first #1 in the U.S.), later winning five Grammy Awards. David Bowie died on January 10, 2016, two days after the release of â˜…. His body of work, his influence on the worlds of music, art, fashion, film, theater and beyond, and his legacy of fearless innovation and endless reinvention will live on forever.