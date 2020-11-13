'Alpha Helix' LP Out Soon

Today, Milwaukee-based electronic project Ceiling Spirits shares "Ultraquiet".

It's distorted and richly layered, with a compelling serenity about it beneath its various layers. It's gorgeous, yet harbors something sinister." "Ultraquiet" is the second release from Ceiling Spirits' upcoming sophomore LP, ALPHA HELIX.

The track explores the excesses of calm, the tyranny of tranquility, the abandoned space of usual happenings... Guitar and modular analog synth create a sonic geometry that both evolves in scale and abruptly shifts in conformation. "Ultraquiet".

