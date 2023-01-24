Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cee Lo Green Signs Partnership Deal With Black Owned Victor George Spirits

Cee Lo Green Signs Partnership Deal With Black Owned Victor George Spirits

Victor George Vodka was released in late 2019 and is currently available in 44 states.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Victor George Spirits (VGS) announced today they have entered into a partnership agreement with singer, songwriter and actor, Cee Lo Green (Cee Lo) who has won five Grammy Awards, one BET award, one Billboard music award as well as nominations for over eighteen other Grammy awards.

Victor George Spirits and its spirit lines include nationally distributed Victor George "VG" Vodka and Fort Mose' 1738 Bourbon, both produced at Palm Beach Distillery, a business it acquired in January 2022 and recently relocated to Fort Lauderdale, FL the home of the VGS headquarters.

Cee Lo and Victor G Harvey, owner of VGS first met in 2020 in Miami at a Super Bowl party hosted by VGS at Bar One, a popular restaurant located in Miami Beach owned by famed restaurateur Peter Thomas, one of the stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"My enthusiasm in partnering with the Victor George Spirits brands is immeasurable. It is literally an extension of my own good taste. We shall shift the attention, and unbottle exceptionality, excellence, and ownership with a clarity in which one can see their own reflection," said Cee Lo Green.

Launched in 2019 VGS has become one of the fastest growing Black owned spirits companies in the United States due to its high-quality premium brands. Recently they entered into a multi-state distribution deal with Republic National Distributing Company and Breakthru Beverage, two of the largest distributors in the United States.

Victor George Vodka was released in late 2019 and is currently available in 44 states and carried at most major retailers such as Total Wine, Kroger, Trader Joes, and more. In October 2022, VGS released its first flavored caramel vodka, which is already becoming a favorite of restaurants, chefs and consumers looking for a flavorful unique cocktail.

Fort Mose Bourbon, released in July 2022 was offered exclusively online for the first week and has been selling all over the United States. Released to retailers shortly thereafter the word is spreading fast partly due to the incredible story surrounding the history of Fort Mose', the first town in America allowing Black people to live free, located two miles outside St. Augustine, Florida. Fort Mose is now available in ten states.

"Our business model in partnering up with celebrities, influencers, or professional athletes, we feel, is much different than most models I have seen and can really add value to our brands and our company " said Victor George Spirits Owner Victor G Harvey.

"We believe with the platforms they have they should not be simply a paid endorser of one of our products, that is a thing of the past. We want true partners and that means they share in the profits, creativity, growth and overall equity of the brand. That's a partnership and consistent with our goal to be the largest Black owned spirits company in the U.S. by 2025, hence we are very selective when making these choices and we knew Cee Lo would be a good one."

In November of 2021 Harvey was awarded $2.45 million dollars by the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency to build Fort Lauderdale's first Black owned distillery. Project plans have been expanded to an 18,000 square foot building housing a distillery, restaurant, cigar lounge and rooftop patio and lounge. Groundbreaking will be February 2023 to commemorate Black History Month.

Victor George Vodka and caramel vodka both retail price is $19.99 for 750ml and $28.99 for 1.75L. Fort Mose' retails for $49.99.



Darkwave Rock Artist Rain Carnation To Release Genre-Bending Single Beautiful Ghost Photo
Darkwave Rock Artist Rain Carnation To Release Genre-Bending Single 'Beautiful Ghost'
San Diego-based darkwave rock artist Rain Carnation is back with his latest track 'Beautiful Ghost,' set for release on January 26th.
Rock Band Kansas To Bring 50th Anniversary Tour To Fort Myers, January 2024 Photo
Rock Band Kansas To Bring 50th Anniversary Tour To Fort Myers, January 2024
America's preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will be touring 50 select North American cities to celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary. The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live.
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single ‘Jane’ on CORDEN Photo
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single ‘Jane’ on CORDEN
Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others.
Conner Smith Hits the Road for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Photo
Conner Smith Hits the Road for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour
College students, buckle up as 22-year-old rising Country star Conner Smith is hitting the road to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour in the Midwest & Southeast this Spring. Smith’s If I Went to College tour featuring special guests Mackenzie Carpenter and Jonathan Hutcherson will make its first pitstop in Rosemont, IL on February 9th.

From This Author - Michael Major


James Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas EngagementJames Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement
January 24, 2023

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are coming to Las Vegas for a five-night, exclusive engagement at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The shows will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2023. Citi is the official card of James Taylor and His All-Star Band’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale.
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco SplitBrendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split
January 24, 2023

Brendan Urie, the frontman of the popular band Panic! at the Disco, has announced that the band is splitting up. In an Instagram post, Urie shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child, leading to the band's split after their upcoming European tour.
Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!
January 24, 2023

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced. Notable nominees included Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Diane Warren, Lady Gaga, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, and The Whale. Check out the complete list of nominations now!
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENSkip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
January 23, 2023

Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others.
Hannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise CampaignHannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise Campaign
January 23, 2023

Hannah Waddingham, the West End cast of Hamilton, and more have voiced their support for Equity's Stand Up For 17% campaign. The newly-launched campaign calls for a 17% pay raise for West End performers and stage management, among other improvements. Miriam Margolyes, Matthew Modine, The Mouse Trap and Moulin Rouge have also shared their support.
share