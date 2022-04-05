Cave In Releases 'Blinded By a Blaze' Ahead of Upcoming Album

Boston legends CAVE IN makes a highly anticipated return with their Relapse Records debut, Heavy Pendulum, their first full studio record in over a decade. Today, CAVE IN shares the second single "Blinded By A Blaze" with an accompanying video featuring album artwork by Richey Beckett combined with live footage by Frank Huang from 3 sold out shows at Saint Vitus Bar/Brooklyn NY in 2021.

Guitarist/Vocalist Stephen Brodsky comments: "I had the idea for 'Blinded By A Blaze' during the Final Transmission days, but it really came to life for Heavy Pendulum. There were 5 or 6 songs in the initial batch of demos that I sent to the band at the beginning of the writing process, but 'Blinded' was the one that created a call to action - it's basically what sold JR, Adam & Nate on writing a new Cave In album. Lyrically, it's a sonic photograph of a strange magical moment that I had while driving along the Pacific Coast Highway during the golden hour, and the feeling of looking back on it years later - something everyone should try to experience at least once in their lifetime."

Heavy Pendulum is out May 20 on DLX 2xLP/2xLP/CD/CS/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com AT THIS LOCATION. Digital Downloads/Streaming HERE.

CAVE IN (Stephen Brodsky - Guitar/Vocals, Adam McGrath - Guitar/Vocals, John-Robert Conners - Drums) sees a revival following the addition of Nate Newton (Converge, Doomriders, Old Man Gloom) on bass and vocals.

Produced by Kurt Ballou at God City, Heavy Pendulum showcases everything that has long established CAVE IN as one of the best contemporary rock, hardcore, and metal bands since their monumental 1998 debut Until Your Heart Stops. From the driving tracks such as crushing opener "New Reality" to the metallic edge of "Blood Spiller", Heavy Pendulum sees CAVE IN look back at their discography and capture their most memorable, visceral, and forward-thinking moments to create a record that is all at once familiar and in true CAVE IN fashion, ahead of the mainstream.

