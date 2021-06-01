Cautious Clay & Saba Link Up on 'Strange Love'

Celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Cautious Clay unveils a new track, "Strange Love" featuring rising Chicago rapper Saba, today alongside an Alex Futtersak-animated video-check it out HERE. The track is taken from Cautious' debut album, Deadpan Love, out June 25 independently via The Orchard. Pre-order HERE.

"This song is about the push and pull of identity in late capitalism," says Cautious. "We're constantly told we need x, y or z to let the world know who we are, inundated with information about what the latest and greatest and coolest is. I love fashion and clothes and putting them together to telegraph myself to the world, but sometimes it's hard to separate what I like from what I'm being told to like. I think it's a struggle lots of people can relate to."

The long-awaited album includes previously released singles "Wildfire," "Karma & Friends," "Roots," "Dying In The Subtlety," and "Agreeable," and wraps influences from R&B, hip hop and indie pop in Cautious' trademark sophisticated songwriting and jazz- and blues-inflected instrumentation. The album finds Cautious collaborating with a host of notable co-writers for Deadpan Love including Tobias Jesso Jr. (Adele, HAIM), Jim-E Stack (Caroline Polachek, Empress Of), Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, FINNEAS), Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Kelly Clarkson), Ammar Malik (Maroon 5, Halsey) and Sir Nolan (Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez).

Furthermore, Cautious will make his live return at this summer's Lollapalooza, July 29-August 1 in Chicago. More shows are to be announced soon.

Cautious Clay is currently in production on the second season of the critically acclaimed Forest Whitaker drama "Godfather of Harlem." Reprising his role as the leader of the Geechee Band from the first season, he will appear throughout the season and is working on original music for the show.

Since the release of his breakout debut single "Cold War" three years ago, 28-year-old Cautious Clay has been on a whirlwind ride. He's released three EPs-Table of Context, RESONANCE, and debut Blood Type-that have earned critical praise from The New York Times, The New Yorker, NPR, TIME, Complex and many more. His songs have soundtracked key scenes in films like Olivia Wilde's Booksmart and TV shows like Issa Rae's "Insecure" and Selena Gomez's "13 Reasons Why."

He was enlisted personally by FINNEAS for a remix of Billie Eilish's breakout "Ocean Eyes," his music has been sampled by Taylor Swift (Lover), and he's written songs with John Legend and John Mayer. His recent single "Cheesin'" saw him link up with a who's-who of next generation talent-Claud, Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Sophie Meiers, Melanie Faye and HXNS-to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Cautious Clay currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Alex Futterstak