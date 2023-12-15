Catalyna, Rising Star Of Y Entertainment, Releases Her New Single 'Solté' Featuring BRRAY

Y Entertainment proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated single "Solté", a dynamic collaboration between urban genre sensation Catalyna and the talented BRRAY. This track is set to revolutionize the music scene with its unique blend of pop and the infectious classic reggaeton rhythm.

"Solté" is more than just a song; it's an anthem of personal and emotional liberation. Catalyna, with her unmistakable voice and charisma, vividly brings to life the story of moving past a love that hinders personal growth, highlighting the strength that comes from letting go of what holds us back. "This track reflects the positive outcomes of freeing ourselves from relationships that do not contribute to our growth," states Catalyna.

The collaboration with BRRAY, a personal favorite artist of hers, has been a dream come true for Catalyna. "I am thrilled and grateful to BRRAY for joining this amazing project," she expresses enthusiastically. The musical chemistry between the two is evident, promising to propel "Solté" to the top of the charts.

The single was produced by the acclaimed Yondoe, ensuring unmatched quality and style. The music video, a visually stunning piece, was produced by Fercho Velázquez and filmed in the vibrant city of Medellín, Colombia. "Filming in Colombia was an incredible experience, a beautiful country with so much to offer. It was a pleasure to work with such talented and warm people," adds Catalyna.

With "Solté", Catalyna not only solidifies her position as one of the most prominent female figures in the urban genre but also establishes herself as an authentic and powerful voice in contemporary music.