Catalyna, Rising Star Of Y Entertainment, Releases Her New Single 'Solté' Featuring BRRAY

The music video, a visually stunning piece, was produced by Fercho Velázquez and filmed in the vibrant city of Medellín, Colombia.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 4 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

Catalyna, Rising Star Of Y Entertainment, Releases Her New Single 'Solté' Featuring BRRAY

Y Entertainment proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated single "Solté", a dynamic collaboration between urban genre sensation Catalyna and the talented BRRAY. This track is set to revolutionize the music scene with its unique blend of pop and the infectious classic reggaeton rhythm.

"Solté" is more than just a song; it's an anthem of personal and emotional liberation. Catalyna, with her unmistakable voice and charisma, vividly brings to life the story of moving past a love that hinders personal growth, highlighting the strength that comes from letting go of what holds us back. "This track reflects the positive outcomes of freeing ourselves from relationships that do not contribute to our growth," states Catalyna.

The collaboration with BRRAY, a personal favorite artist of hers, has been a dream come true for Catalyna. "I am thrilled and grateful to BRRAY for joining this amazing project," she expresses enthusiastically. The musical chemistry between the two is evident, promising to propel "Solté" to the top of the charts.

The single was produced by the acclaimed Yondoe, ensuring unmatched quality and style. The music video, a visually stunning piece, was produced by Fercho Velázquez and filmed in the vibrant city of Medellín, Colombia. "Filming in Colombia was an incredible experience, a beautiful country with so much to offer. It was a pleasure to work with such talented and warm people," adds Catalyna.

With "Solté", Catalyna not only solidifies her position as one of the most prominent female figures in the urban genre but also establishes herself as an authentic and powerful voice in contemporary music.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Guaynaa & Beéle Drop The Explosive Single Toxic Love Photo
Guaynaa & Beéle Drop The Explosive Single 'Toxic Love'

Guaynaa and Beéle release their single 'Toxic Love' in a thrilling collaboration. Titled “Toxic Love”, the single is poised to revolutionize the reggaeton and urban music landscape. Produced by David Nova, who also lent his creative genius to the composition alongside Guaynaa, Beéle, and Super Dakis, “Toxic Love” is a seamless blend of rhythms.

2
Teejay & Davido Release Drift (Remix) Photo
Teejay & Davido Release 'Drift (Remix)'

Teejay, one of Jamaica's most versatile and talked-about dancehall artists, unites with Nigerian Grammy-nominated superstar Davido for an official remix of his explosive dance-inspired anthem “Drift.”  The Panda-produced remix arrives with a music video shot in Lagos, Nigeria and is from the Montego Bay native's anticipated debut I Am Chippy.

3
HOLLER CHOIR Shares New Single DARLENE Photo
HOLLER CHOIR Shares New Single 'DARLENE'

HOLLER CHOIR releases new single 'DARLENE' from their upcoming debut album. Featuring the lyrical prowess of Clint Roberts and bolstered by the talents of Johnson City's Helena Rose on harmony vocals and dulcet clawhammer banjo, Holler Choir creates original music steeped in the mystical sensibilities of old-time Appalachia.

4
Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform All American Bitch From GUTS Photo
Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'

Olivia Rodrigo has released the Vevo Official Live Performance for her hit single 'all-american bitch.' The track is off her hit album 'GUTS,' which was released earlier this year. The LP earned six GRAMMY nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Watch the video of the performance now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SIX
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE