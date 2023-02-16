Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cat Clyde Unveils 'Everywhere I Go' Single

Cat Clyde will release her brand new studio album Down Rounder tomorrow February 17.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Canadian indie-folk artist Cat Clyde will release her brand new studio album Down Rounder tomorrow February 17 on her own Second Prize Records.

New single "Everywhere I Go" is a bouncy, folky slice of indie-rock that debuted with The Bluegrass Situation today. Arriving alongside a new video, the breathtaking coming-of-age track touches on the realization of having to let some things go and hold other things close. That the duality of difficult experiences are often opportunities for growth and deeper insight.

Clyde immediately sparked with producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney) in Los Angeles' famed Sound City studios, laying down the entirety of the record in six days flat and striking listeners with an intimate, livewire electricity. Her malleable singing voice and contemplative, poetic lyricism espouse an essential connection between our spiritual center and the natural world that surrounds us.

Explaining the album's title and thematic bent, Clyde shares: "I've always felt like a rounder. I feel the term encapsulates the lost and searching nature of railroad hobos, cowboys, gold miners, adventurers - a rounder is someone who moves around through natural landscapes looking for answers, to make sense of it all through movement and experience.

To find something or some place that could feel like home, to belong to the land and feel a part of something greater. During the making of this record I felt very lost and low and felt the songs were a way for me to explore myself and venture more deeply into my own natural landscape within. I was a down rounder, low down but still a rounder."

Cat captured a photograph of a dog that she and her partner Strummer Jasson spent time with in Quebec during the pandemic for the record cover which was designed by Jasson. Captured on film in the pup's favorite lookout spot, Clyde shares, "She was with me during the writing and early recording process and was a great friend to me during that time. I believe dogs are the truest rounders and felt her image suited the cover perfectly. She is also found on the cover of my last release Blue Blue Blue. A guardian and true rounder, the most bon bon Chien."

Down Rounder is Clyde's first proper solo album since 2019's spellbinding Hunters Trance, but she's also been plenty busy between now and then. In 2020, she released Good Bones, a set of acoustic reimagining from Hunters Trance as well as her 2017 debut Ivory Castanets; last year, Clyde joined up with fellow Canadian country singer-songwriter Jeremie Albino for the stellar collab LP Blue Blue Blue. She's also racked up millions of streams across platforms, setting the stage for Down Rounder as her widest-reaching album yet.

Cat Clyde will join Lissie on a UK tour throughout February. Stay tuned for more shows and festival appearances coming soon!

Watch the new music vidoe here:



