Casmalia Drops New Single 'Is It A Dream'

Rising San Diego-based talent Casmalia makes her glorious return to the release radar with her new single, 'Is It a Dream'.

Heavily influenced by disco, Detroit-style techno and 90's hip hop, Casmalia's infectious sound design can be described as bass-heavy, touching both ends of the spectrum ranging from minimal to melodic.

The latest to come from the multi-faceted talent follows directly on the heels of her October-released collaborative hit 'Escape From You' with Sean Lafayette, which found a home on IN/ROTATION. 'Is It a Dream' is out now via Farris Wheel Recordings.

Kicking off with a propelling bassline, detailed percussive components and pitched down glitch-like elements, 'Is It a Dream' captures the listeners attention from the start. An alluring vocal cut can be heard throughout the entirety of the track, transporting listeners to a hazy soundscape, filled with mystery and intrigue.

A rising tension is slowly built, keeping listeners on the edge of their seat waiting for the next production element before unleashing a cohesive drop that features intoxicating synth-work and ebbs with clean control. Further solidifying herself as a force to be reckoned within the prospering tech-house space, 'Is It a Dream' serves as a premier example of Casamlia's unique production style, setting herself apart from any other artist in the musical space

Marking another milestone in her continuous stream of recent releases, 'Is It a Dream' brings fans further into Casmalia's creative vision and musical prowess. Casmalia's production technique knows no boundaries as she prepares to drop a slew of sonically diverse productions for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023. As she continues to forge her own path in her musical journey, Casmalia gives fans another glimpse of what she has in store for the year ahead, leaving them eagerly waiting for more sonic magic from the blossoming talent.

Hailing from San Diego, California, DJ, producer and live-vocalist Casmalia has taken the West Coast music scene by storm. A classically trained musician with a degree in audio engineering, Casmalia has been consistently churning out four-on-the-floor weapons since her freshman EP in 2017 with Hood Politics Records, and has since released on some of the industry's most coveted labels, including Insomniac Records, mau5trap, Night Bass, Box of Cats, IN/ROTATION, My Techno Weighs A Ton, Space Yacht, House of Hustle and more. Heavily influenced by disco, Detroit-style techno and 90's hip hop, her sound can be described as bass-heavy with detailed percussion and can range in style from minimal to melodic.

Named one of "2022's Artists to Watch" by both Nightenjin and EDM Identity, Her releases have seen support from David Guetta, Claude VonStroke, AC Slater, Green Velvet, Steve Darko, Kyle Watson, and many more across both the EDM and tech house worlds. Equally at home in an underground warehouse as she is on the main stage at a festival, Casmalia has performed at world class venues all over the country.

She has graced the stages of major festivals such as Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, Firefly, Groove Cruise, Beyond Wonderland, Northern Nights, Dancefestopia and more as well as legendary venues such as Academy LA, The Midway San Francisco, Bang Bang San Diego, Q Nightclub Seattle, and HB Social Club Honolulu. Known for playing mostly original songs in her sets, as well as singing her original vocals live, Casmalia is undoubtedly one to watch out for.

Listen to the new single here: