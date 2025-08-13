Carter Vail to Embark on 2025 Coydog Tour Beginning in September

The West Coast leg of the Coydog Tour launches on Sept. 30 in Denver, while the East Coast leg begins on Oct. 31.
LA-based artist Carter Vail has officially announced his 2025 Coydog Tour, a highly anticipated 23-date run across North America. The announcement follows the release of Carter’s latest single “Stunner” and a performance at Lollapalooza. The West Coast leg of the Coydog Tour launches on Sept. 30 in Denver, while the East Coast leg begins on Oct. 31.
Artist Presale begins Wednesday, August 13 at 9am PT / 12pm ET
In 2024, Vail saw viral success with the release of his hit “Dirt Man,” which racked up over 30 million views and led to a breakout year of touring, first alongside Yung Gravy on the “Grits & Gravy” tour, and later headlining sold-out shows across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.
Sept 30 - Denver, CO - Cervantes *
Oct 1 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre *
Oct 2 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up *
Oct 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell *
Oct 5 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club *
Oct 7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *
Oct 9 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *
Oct 10 - Bellingham, WA - Bellingham Exit Festival ^
Oct 12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *
Oct 31 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Nov 1 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Underground
Nov 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Nov 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents
Nov 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Nov 6 - Boston, MA - The Middle East
Nov 7 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theatre
Nov 8 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
Nov 9 - Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall
Nov 11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Nov 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
Nov 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi
Nov 14 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
Nov 15 - Nashville, TN - Fogg Street Lawn Club
* - with Creature Canyon
^ - Festival
Photo Credit: Nick Walker
Videos