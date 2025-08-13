 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Carter Vail to Embark on 2025 Coydog Tour Beginning in September

The West Coast leg of the Coydog Tour launches on Sept. 30 in Denver, while the East Coast leg begins on Oct. 31.

By: Aug. 13, 2025
Carter Vail to Embark on 2025 Coydog Tour Beginning in September Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

LA-based artist Carter Vail has officially announced his 2025 Coydog Tour, a highly anticipated 23-date run across North America. The announcement follows the release of Carter’s latest single “Stunner” and a performance at Lollapalooza. The West Coast leg of the Coydog Tour launches on Sept. 30 in Denver, while the East Coast leg begins on Oct. 31.

Ticket Details:

  • Artist Presale begins Wednesday, August 13 at 9am PT / 12pm ET

  • Spotify Presale runs Thursday, August 14 from 9am PT / 12pm ET to 9pm PT / 12am ET
  • General On Sale begins Friday, August 15 at 9am PT / 12pm ET

In 2024, Vail saw viral success with the release of his hit “Dirt Man,” which racked up over 30 million views and led to a breakout year of touring, first alongside Yung Gravy on the “Grits & Gravy” tour, and later headlining sold-out shows across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Tour Dates

Sept 30 - Denver, CO - Cervantes *
Oct 1 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre *
Oct 2 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up *
Oct 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell *
Oct 5 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club *
Oct 7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *
Oct 9 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *
Oct 10 - Bellingham, WA - Bellingham Exit Festival ^
Oct 12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *
Oct 31 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Nov 1 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Underground 
Nov 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Nov 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents 
Nov 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg 
Nov 6 - Boston, MA - The Middle East 
Nov 7 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theatre 
Nov 8 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
Nov 9 - Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall 
Nov 11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge 
Nov 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme 
Nov 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi 
Nov 14 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
Nov 15 - Nashville, TN - Fogg Street Lawn Club

* - with Creature Canyon
^ - Festival

Photo Credit: Nick Walker




Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos