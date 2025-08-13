Carter Vail to Embark on 2025 Coydog Tour Beginning in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LA-based artist Carter Vail has officially announced his 2025 Coydog Tour, a highly anticipated 23-date run across North America. The announcement follows the release of Carter’s latest single “Stunner” and a performance at Lollapalooza. The West Coast leg of the Coydog Tour launches on Sept. 30 in Denver, while the East Coast leg begins on Oct. 31.

Ticket Details:

Artist Presale begins Wednesday, August 13 at 9am PT / 12pm ET

Spotify Presale runs Thursday, August 14 from 9am PT / 12pm ET to 9pm PT / 12am ET

General On Sale begins Friday, August 15 at 9am PT / 12pm ET

In 2024, Vail saw viral success with the release of his hit “Dirt Man,” which racked up over 30 million views and led to a breakout year of touring, first alongside Yung Gravy on the “Grits & Gravy” tour, and later headlining sold-out shows across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Tour Dates

Sept 30 - Denver, CO - Cervantes *

Oct 1 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre *

Oct 2 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up *

Oct 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell *

Oct 5 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club *

Oct 7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *

Oct 9 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *

Oct 10 - Bellingham, WA - Bellingham Exit Festival ^

Oct 12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *

Oct 31 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Nov 1 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Underground

Nov 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Nov 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents

Nov 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 6 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

Nov 7 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theatre

Nov 8 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

Nov 9 - Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall

Nov 11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Nov 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

Nov 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi

Nov 14 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

Nov 15 - Nashville, TN - Fogg Street Lawn Club



* - with Creature Canyon

^ - Festival

Photo Credit: Nick Walker