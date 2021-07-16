Carter Beckworth Returns With Country Infused New Single 'Jillian'

Known for his unique style, which combines elements of Rock, Americana and Folk, Santa Fe based artist, Carter Beckworth, is back with a brand new single, "Jillian", from his upcoming album, pocketknife, due later this Summer.

Listen to "Jillian" below.

The new song's Country Music influence can be heard from the first guitar notes, and is complemented by Carter's soothing, yet powerful, vocals. Produced by long time collaborator, Fred Mollin (Sheryl Crow, Chris Cornell, Billy Joel), the song and album are what Beckworth describes as his "best yet".

"I wrote it as a poem when I first started dating my now wife," says Carter. "Then I put it to music several months later, which is rare for me because I usually write lyrics and melodies at the same time. It ended up being this upbeat thing that's pretty emotional at the same time."

Writing music came early for Carter, who started to pen songs when he was only 12 years old. He began to play professionally as a student at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, and released his debut album. A few years later, he released another album, featuring the hit single, "Mabel," which played on over 200 radio stations and was selected to appear in two independent films.

Born in Houston and now based in Santa Fe, by way of Austin, Beckworth has toured extensively throughout the country, including major markets such as Los Angeles, Nashville, and Chicago. Known for his poignant, acoustic performances, he has shared the stage with an array of performers including Ryan Bingham, Hayes Carll, Radney Foster, Bob Schneider and Randy Rogers.

Stay tuned for a video for "Jillian", as well as another single to follow.

Listen here: