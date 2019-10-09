Carrie Underwood Surprises 2019 CMA Broadcast Awards Winners In Early Reveal

Carrie Underwood, host of this year's CMA Awards, surprised radio stations and broadcast personalities this morning to reveal the news of their 2019 CMA Broadcast Awards wins, announced in advance of the "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" show and presentation.



Underwood, a seven-time CMA Awards winner and a three-time CMA Awards nominee this year, called each of the stations to announce the exciting news. See below for the full list of 2019 CMA Broadcast Awards winners.



Winners will be honored at "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," Country Music's Biggest Night™, airing live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network.

CMA BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

NATIONAL

"The Bobby Bones Show" (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, "Lunchbox" Dan Chappell and Eddie Garcia) - Premiere Networks



MAJOR MARKET

"The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister" (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines and "Slow Joe" Wallace) - KKWF, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.



LARGE MARKET

"Q Morning Crew" (Mike Wheless and Janie Carothers) - WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.



MEDIUM MARKET

"Mo & Styckman" (Melissa "Mo" Wagner and Greg "Styckman" Owens) - WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.



SMALL MARKET

"Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning" (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) - WPAP, Panama City, Fla.



CMA RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR WINNERS:

MAJOR MARKET

WIL - St. Louis, Mo.



LARGE MARKET

WSIX - Nashville, Tenn.



MEDIUM MARKET

WIVK - Knoxville, Tenn.



SMALL MARKET

WYCT - Pensacola, Fla.

The categories are established by market size based on population as ranked by Arbitron. Entries for Broadcast Personality of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and biographical information. Candidates for Radio Station of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and format leadership.



CMA members who are full-time, on-air personalities and CMA member radio stations in the United States and Canada were eligible. The entries are judged by a panel of distinguished broadcast professionals, representing all market sizes and regions.



CMA Broadcast Awards winners are not eligible to enter in consecutive years; therefore, those who received trophies in 2018 were not eligible in 2019.

