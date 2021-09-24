Carrie Underwood Releases Special Edition of 'My Gift'

Seven-time Grammy Award winner and 2021 CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood's My Gift (Special Edition) is available worldwide today.

The album, featuring three new tracks, is available digitally and on CD now and pre-orders begin today for vinyl, which will be available November 5. Initially released September 25, 2020, Underwood's first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, debuted #1 across multiple global charts, including Billboard's Country, Christian and Holiday album charts.

The album remained at #1 on the Christian album chart 11 weeks after it was released and debuted #1 on the UK and Canadian Country album charts. It consistently remained in the Top 5 on the Billboard Holiday album chart throughout the 2020 holiday season, hitting #5 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200.

My Gift is a combination of beloved traditional songs celebrating the spiritual nature of Christmas and several originals, two of which were written by Underwood, frequent collaborator Brett James ("Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Something In The Water"), and her Cry Pretty and My Savior co-producer, David Garcia.

In addition to a special appearance by Underwood's then 5-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher, on the holiday classic that inspired the album title, "Little Drummer Boy," My Gift also features her first collaboration with Emmy, GRAMMY®, Oscar, and Tony Award-winner John Legend, on the original track, "Hallelujah," written by Legend and Toby Gad ("All of Me"). The video for "Hallelujah," directed by Randee St. Nicholas, won the CMT Music Award for Video of the Year, continuing Underwood's record as the most-awarded artist in that show's history.

My Gift (Special Edition) will feature three additional tracks: "Favorite Time Of Year" was previously released exclusively as an Amazon Original and featured in Ring's 2020 Doorbell Season holiday campaign. Written by Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, and Chris DeStefano and produced by Greg Wells, "Favorite Time Of Year" also opened the HBO Max Original, "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood." "All Is Well" (Michael W. Smith, Wayne Kirkpatrick) is an all-new studio recording of Smith's classic, produced by Greg Wells.

"Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water (LIVE From HBO Max's MY GIFT: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood)" is also on the new edition, the live recording of the powerful medley that provided a stunning finale to the Max Original special.

