Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Carly Simon Unveils 'That's The Way I've Always Heard It Should Be' from 'Live at Grand Central' Album

Carly Simon Unveils 'That's The Way I've Always Heard It Should Be' from 'Live at Grand Central' Album

The Grand Central concert is being released on audio and Blu-ray for the first time on January 27.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Carly Simon is unveiling a version of "That's The Way I've Always Heard It Should Be" from her forthcoming Live at Grand Central legendary surprise concert which is being released on audio and Blu-ray for the first time on January 27.

The video for Live at Grand Central has been digitized, converted to HD and re-edited, while the audio has been re-mixed by multi-Grammy Award winning producer and engineer Frank Filipetti. The concert will be available on Blu-ray, CD, vinyl and digital streaming platforms via MRI/Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. A very limited-edition colored vinyl is also available. Pre-order HERE.

In April 1995, commuters walking through Grand Central were pleasantly surprised to stumble upon Simon and her band performing a full, unannounced concert in the middle of the main terminal.

The concert-Simon's first in fourteen years-was filmed and aired on the Lifetime network for a television special which was released on VHS later that year.

Simon was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a special evening which featured performances by Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles.

Her exhibition is officially open now at the historic Cleveland museum, including her original outfit and some original prints from the famous Norman Seeff photo shoot for the cover of Playing Possum, handwritten lyrics from an early draft of "You're So Vain," and her custom-made Taylor guitar with beautiful personalized inlay work.

Exclusive merchandise is available including a limited edition 100% silk scarf personally designed by Carly via her website and exclusive co-branded merch in collaboration with the Rock Hall with proceeds going to Rock Hall's educational programs website.

Born and raised in New York City, Simon is a Grammy-award winning musician, singer-songwriter and author whose career spans over five decades. In the '70s Simon had a string of chart-topping hit singles including the beloved "You're So Vain" which reached #1, as well as "Anticipation," "Nobody Does It Better," "Coming Around Again," "Mockingbird" with James Taylor and more.

Simon has received an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, received a Berklee College of Music Honorary Doctor of Music Degree and been nominated for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Listen to the new single here:



Canadian Country-Rock Singer/Songwriter Jesse Slack To Release New Single Oughta Be Outlaw Photo
Canadian Country-Rock Singer/Songwriter Jesse Slack To Release New Single 'Oughta Be Outlawed'
Canadian country rock singer-songwriter Jesse Slack is back with his highly-anticipated single, 'Oughta Be Outlawed,' set for release on January 20th. The track, an innovative take on outlaw country, highlights Slack's guitar-driven sound.
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Madison Steinbruck To Release Single Australias Lonelier With Photo
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Madison Steinbruck To Release Single 'Australia's Lonelier' With Debut Album, January 27
Nashville-based singer/songwriter Madison Steinbruck returns with her latest track, 'Australia's Lonelier,' set for release January 27th along with her highly-anticipated debut LP Australia's Lonelier.
Trumpeter, Composer, And Producer Nabaté Isles Announces Release Of Second Full Len Photo
Trumpeter, Composer, And Producer Nabaté Isles Announces Release Of Second Full Length Album “En Motion”
Grammy-winning Trumpeter, Composer and Producer Nabaté Isles kicks the year off on a high note with the release of his highly anticipated full length project 'En Motion'.
Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP Midnight Feelings Photo
Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'
Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings via Villa.

From This Author - Michael Major


Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'
January 19, 2023

Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings today via Villa.
Season Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in FebruarySeason Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in February
January 19, 2023

Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective.
NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter CenturyNYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter Century
January 19, 2023

The album was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others. The first single 'Punk House' is out everywhere tomorrow.
Snakehips Announce North American TourSnakehips Announce North American Tour
January 19, 2023

The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”, “All Around The World” which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and  “WATER” featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu VeeMegan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee
January 19, 2023

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee. Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee and Naveen Andrews. Her is described as a 'sexy suburban Christian' who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.
share