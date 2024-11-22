Carlos PenaVega & Alex Marshall Launch Angels + Kings & Release New Single 'Lightning'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carlos PenaVega, known for his dynamic performances with the multi-platinum selling band Big Time Rush, and Alex Marshall, of the critically acclaimed pop-rock band The Cab, have officially joined forces to create a new musical venture: Angels + Kings. The duo is excited to announce the release of their debut single, "Lightning," available now across all major streaming platforms.

As Angels + Kings, Carlos and Alex aim to fuse their distinct backgrounds, musical influences, life passions, delivering a fresh sound that combines pop, rock, and cinematic production. Weaving together personal experiences and societal reflections, the duo embodies the essence of art imitating life.

ANGELS + KINGS was created when the two artists collaborated on the original music for Carlos and Alexa PenaVega's upcoming Christmas film, "Get Him Back for Christmas," set to premiere on December 21 on the Great American Family network. Their creative synergy while working on the music for the film sparked the inspiration to form Angels + Kings, allowing them a creative platform to explore new musical horizons while honoring their shared passion for faith, family, and community.

"Collaborating on 'Get Him Back for Christmas' was an amazing experience, and it quickly became clear that we had something special together," said Carlos. "Alex and I decided to lean into that captivating energy and create Angels + Kings, a true musical partnership both personally and professionally. 'Lightning' is the perfect first step in that journey."

Effortlessly showcasing their vocal prowess and songwriting talents, "Lightning" is an electrifying track that captures the essence of their collaboration, combining anthemic lyrics with soaring instrumentals. Alex shared his enthusiasm, stating, "This new music serves as a heartfelt diary entry capturing the intricate tapestry of our lives and emotions. 'Lightning' reflects the magic of our combined artistry, reflecting personal experiences and the complicated journey of what it feels to be human."

Angels + Kings is poised to make waves in the music industry with the duo's undeniable chemistry and shared vision. "Lightning" marks the start of an exciting new journey for both artists, who have garnered millions of fans through their previous work.

To listen to "Lightning," please visit here to be directed to your preferred streaming platform. Along with the new single, all the latest Angels + Kings new music, news and updates can be found at https://angelsandkingsmusic.com/, Instagram, TikTok, SoundCloud and YouTube.

About Angels + Kings:

Angels + Kings embodies a profound passion for music and a commitment to creating meaningful songs. Founded by Carlos PenaVega, known for his role in the global sensation band Big Time Rush, and Alex Marshall, a key member of the acclaimed pop-rock band The Cab, the duo brings together the impressive musical backgrounds of both members, to embark on a new creative musical journey. The Angels + Kings music aims to entertain, inspire, and uplift listeners, reflecting their shared values of faith, family, and community. The band's debut single, "Lightning," merges symphonic elements and heartfelt lyrics, delivering a message of resilience and hope. With millions of streams between them, Angels + Kings is poised to make a significant impact in the music industry, building on the unique and successful platforms of each member, to foster connection through authentic storytelling. The debut Angels + Kings release marks not only an introduction to a unique new sound, but also a mission statement for a new and creative, unmatched artistic vision, with much more to come.

