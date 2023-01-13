Carlie Hanson Announces Spring Headline Tour

Rising singer-songwriter Carlie Hanson has announced a 20-stop U.S. tour for this spring. The Home is Where the Heart Is tour will kick off February 28 in San Francisco and include stops in Chicago on March 9 and New York on March 21, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on April 3. Tickets are on sale now - head to here for a full list of dates and to get tickets!

Carlie says, "I'm so excited to get back on the road. I haven't been out on a full run since the pandemic, so I have a lot of energy to let free. Being on tour is where I really feel most comfortable cuz I get to be with my fans and we get to create a bunch of cool new moments together. Plus I can't wait to play all of this new music!"

This past fall, Carlie Hanson released back-to-back contemplative and catchy new singles "608," "Illusion," and "Pretender," beginning a brand-new chapter since the release of her debut album Tough Boy. The three tracks pay a loving homage to her midwestern roots and are the first taste of her new record to come this spring.

ABOUT CARLIE HANSON:

With each emotional, introspective pop song she shares with the world, Carlie Hanson reveals a little more of the out-of-placeness that has dominated her headspace over the last few years.

That feeling-foggy, yet all-consuming-hangs heavy over the 22-year-old singer/songwriter's sophomore album coming soon, a deeply personal collection of songs detailing the homesickness that has plagued her since moving to Los Angeles from the home state that gives the record its title.

La Crosse, Wisconsin is where Hanson fell in love with music. Her sister blasted Avril Lavigne and Evanescence in the car, and at the age of 9, Carlie started posting covers on YouTube. Eventually, on a whim, she filmed a clip of herself singing in her car and, to her astonishment, it went viral.

Producers took interest and she recorded some demos, including "Only One," which Taylor Swift included on her list of favorite songs in 2017. At 17, Hanson moved to Los Angeles. Despite early success with self-released EPs and her acclaimed debut album, Tough Boy, she felt out of place.

Changing the trajectory of your career is a process, and Hanson documents much of it on the upcoming new record. There are, however, glimmers of hope - one song, for example, is about recalibrating how she feels about moving across the country. As Hanson becomes more confident in her artistry, she brings a little piece of the Midwest to Los Angeles, song by song.