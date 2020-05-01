Campsite Media House Scores Webby Nomination For THE SOUND OF PASSION: MARIO ANDRETTI

Campsite Media House, a full-service production company based in Orange County, CA, received its first Webby nomination for "The Sound of Passion: Mario Andretti," a branded film produced for MagnaFlow, starring racing legend Mario Andretti. The four-minute film, a nominee for Video: Long Form (Branded Entertainment), is cinematic and poignant, creating a connection with the viewer through authentic, powerful storytelling.

"As proud as we are of this piece, we entered the Webby's only hoping for an Honorable Mention. We were not expecting this at all," said Campsite co-founder Marcus Vadas. "We're up against spots created for Mercedes Benz, Google Earth, Apple, and Hennessy: major brands with major budgets, so this recognition is a huge honor!"

Campsite Media House's core creative team on "The Sound of Passion" includes director Logan Hendricks, executive producer Marcus Vadas, line producer Christian Clark, director of photography Kyle Clark and editor Bryan Avila. As for his vision, Hendricks related, "MagnaFlow is all about their 'signature sound' and so from the very start we wanted to express Andretti's life-story through the sensations of sound: his first audible memories of a racetrack, the sounds a driver hears inside a car, the roars of a crowd before a big race - memories that give our audience insight into his experience as the greatest race car driver of all time. We saw this as an opportunity to create a small portrait of a man who fully explored his passion and remained committed to it his entire life. Working with Mario was an unforgettable experience. The man is 5'7" but when he walks into the room he's a giant. He's an icon and we wanted to make sure his story was told with the respect it deserved."

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor," the Webby Awards are often called "the Oscars of the Internet" and are unique in that they're awarded both by public vote and by the votes of members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. While The Webby Award is chosen by the Academy, The Webby People's Voice Award is voted on by the public.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a special virtual award ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 19th. Voting for the People's Voice Award is now open through Thursday, May 7th, at 11:59 PM/PST. To vote for this category and others in the Webby People's Voice Awards, go here: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2020/video/branded-entertainment/long-form





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You