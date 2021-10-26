Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Camila Cabello Announces New Single 'Oh Na Na'

The track will be released Friday, October 29.

Oct. 26, 2021  
Camila Cabello has announced the release of her new single! "Oh Na Na" will be released Friday, October 29, featuring Make Towers and Tainy.

The track is off of Cabello's upcoming album, "Familia". She released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July. Cabello confirmed release of the single in a new tweet:

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at last months MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Watch the music video for "Don't Go Yet" here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


