Camila Cabello Announces New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Bam Bam'

Camila Cabello has announced the release of her new single, "Bam Bam," featuring Ed Sheeran. The new track is set to be released on March 4. The single can be pre-saved here.

"Bam Bam. March 4th with @edsheeran, one of my favorite people and artists ever. Also my bday is the day before so triple win," Cabello announced in a new tweet.

Cabello has recently been teasing her upcoming album, "Familia". She released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July. "Oh Na Na" was released in October. Cabello also performed new song "La Buena Vista" during her Tiny Desk Concert.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Watch the "Don't Go Yet" music video here: