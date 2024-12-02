Camie Liz Teams Up With Jorge Luis Borrego To Deliver New Single 'Puede Ser'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging artist Camie Liz has released "Puede Ser," a soulful ballad that delves into the fragility of love as it becomes more complicated and harder to hold onto. This heartfelt track marks her first collaboration with renowned songwriter and publisher Jorge Luis Borrego, best known for his work with the iconic Selena. The collaboration was born at the Festival de la Voz y La Canción Internacional, where Camie's electrifying performance of her original song, "Maybe," captivated the audience and Borrego, solidifying a win.

"The real prize of the competition was having someone with Jorge's depth of experience recognize the heart in my music and feel inspired enough by it to collaborate," explains Camie. "It's a moment that has profoundly validated my journey as an artist."

"Puede Ser" captures the ache and uncertainty of a relationship nearing its end, exploring the pain and self-doubt of feeling unheard. Camie's raw and intimate vocal delivery pulls listeners into sleepless nights filled with unanswered questions, making the song a deeply relatable experience.

"This song is about more than just heartache," Camie shares. "I hope it creates a space where listeners feel truly heard-a world where hurt transforms into healing."

With "Puede Ser," Camie Liz continues to solidify her reputation as an artist who brings vulnerability and authenticity to her music. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Comments