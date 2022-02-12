Cameron Dietz Releases 'Old Soul' Featuring The Game

Cameron Dietz returns in a major way with the release of his new single, "Old Soul." The song is Cameron Dietz's first single after a two-year hiatus. The self-produced track blends elements of Gospel, Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop, and R&B/Soul, giving fans the eargasm they've been patiently waiting for.

"Old Soul" reminisces about the journey of life. "'Old Soul' is about remembering where you've been and what it took to get to where you are." Cameron Dietz continues: "Knowing your purpose is a powerful thing, with all glory to God, not even my demons scare me anymore. We're all here for a reason." Cameron Dietz enlisted West Coast legend, The Game, and über-talented violinist, Ian Mann, to further push the powerful message behind "Old Soul."

"Old Soul" is the single set to open the floodgates. Cameron Dietz has a ton more music ready to be unleashed. "The break was much needed, but I'm back and better than ever," Cameron Dietz exclaims. Similar to the theme of "Old Soul," Cameron Dietz has grown, wised up, and matured as an artist. The singer-songwriter and producer vows to give fans something special to close out the year. Stay tuned for what the songster has in store and feed your soul with "Old Soul."

https://open.spotify.com/track/6lC6pHwSU4yqZGfrFFTTIR