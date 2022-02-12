Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cameron Dietz Releases 'Old Soul' Featuring The Game

pixeltracker

The song is Cameron Dietz's first single after a two-year hiatus.

Feb. 12, 2022  

Cameron Dietz Releases 'Old Soul' Featuring The Game

Cameron Dietz returns in a major way with the release of his new single, "Old Soul." The song is Cameron Dietz's first single after a two-year hiatus. The self-produced track blends elements of Gospel, Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop, and R&B/Soul, giving fans the eargasm they've been patiently waiting for.

"Old Soul" reminisces about the journey of life. "'Old Soul' is about remembering where you've been and what it took to get to where you are." Cameron Dietz continues: "Knowing your purpose is a powerful thing, with all glory to God, not even my demons scare me anymore. We're all here for a reason." Cameron Dietz enlisted West Coast legend, The Game, and über-talented violinist, Ian Mann, to further push the powerful message behind "Old Soul."

"Old Soul" is the single set to open the floodgates. Cameron Dietz has a ton more music ready to be unleashed. "The break was much needed, but I'm back and better than ever," Cameron Dietz exclaims. Similar to the theme of "Old Soul," Cameron Dietz has grown, wised up, and matured as an artist. The singer-songwriter and producer vows to give fans something special to close out the year. Stay tuned for what the songster has in store and feed your soul with "Old Soul."

https://open.spotify.com/track/6lC6pHwSU4yqZGfrFFTTIR


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand