Cam Releases 'I'll Be Home for Christmas'

Today, GRAMMY-nominated Country singer/songwriter Cam releases her rendition of the beloved holiday song, "I'll Be Home For Christmas," via RCA Records. The song is available now on all DSP's.

Cam releases this track as a special thank you to her fans with a personal note saying, "New baby, new decade, NEW MUSIC! I'm delivering this bundle of joy in December and then I'm delivering the NEW ALBUM for you in 2020. First single is coming in February. But right now you get a special holiday treat: my version of my favorite Christmas song: 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' (especially tugs on my heartstrings this year with baby being due Dec 26th)... and since it's the season of gratitude, I want to say a heartfelt thank you for allowing me the time to explore, digest and perfect this new album. The universe says we're right on time."

The song was recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, TN with band members Anders Mouridsen (acoustic guitars, piano, synths, and backing vocals) and Simon Mårtensson (backing vocals). It was produced by Anders Mouridsen, mixed by Jon Castelli and mastered by Dale Becker.

Unyielding honesty and a show-stopping voice affirmed Cam's place in the modern country vanguard as a GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum headliner. The singer and songwriter carries traditions of Nashville storytelling spiked with a fresh spirit of empowerment. The artist's presence quaked country to its core on her 2015 full-length debut, Untamed. Not only did it bow in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 and register at #2 on the Top Country Albums Chart, but it also yielded the double-platinum smash "Burning House" - nominated for "Best Country Solo Performance" at the 2016 GRAMMY® Awards. Her second single "Mayday" fueled her rise as she also co-wrote "Palace" for Sam Smith and recorded her own seismic rendition. Recognized as a powerhouse on stage, Cam has canvassed the globe multiple times. She performed alongside Sam Smith at London's O2 Arena and on his North American tour, supported Harry Styles at The Ryman Auditorium, delivered standout sets at festivals to include this year's coveted sunset slot at Stagecoach, headlined top venues across Europe and Australia, and performed a star-studded historic first headline gig at The Ryman Auditorium chronicled by Rolling Stone as "game-changing." Although the songstress maintained momentum in 2018 with the tastemaker-approved "Diane," inciting UPROXX to predict, "Cam's Sophomore Album is Going to Be Her Best Yet," 2019 represents another level altogether. She teamed up with Diplo for the Thomas Wesley debut, "So Long," which breaks boundaries and showcases her range. Ahead of her 10 city summer European "Oh, The Places We'll Go! Tour," she released a stunning cover of Christine and The Queens', "La Marcheuse," featuring Cam singing entirely in French for the first time. Speaking her mind and holding nothing back, Cam translates boldness and truth into both her music and activism. She is not only on the Recording Academy Diversity & Inclusion Task Force, but she is also the founder and co-chair of the Academy of Country Music's Diversity & Inclusion Task Force. Cam gave a TEDx Talk on the importance of music for the human psyche and spoke and performed at several of the "Hello Sunshine x Together Live Tour" which focused on diversity and community. Cam continues to step up as a courageous leader in music who is ready to make history. Her return will be marked by the release of her new single, coming early 2020 on RCA Records.





