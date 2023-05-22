CaliStar Drops New 'Glitterati' EP

CaliStar is launching into the pop stratosphere with her debut EP Glitterati, a six track EP

featuring singles “Ethereal Lover,” “Can’t Sleep,” “Don’t Give Up,” and “Glitterati.” The EP is out now and features 4 music videos on CaliStar’s Youtube channel, with 2 visualizers for the remaining songs to debut later this summer.

Glitterati evokes the spirit of a moonlit drive with the roof down in Los Angeles, offering a

fresh and infectious pop sound. It’s filled with irresistible hooks, memorable melodies, and

relatable lyrics. CaliStar effortlessly blends elements of synth-pop, dance-pop, indie-pop and Pop R&B, creating a vibrant and nostalgic sonic landscape.

With each of the 6 tracks, listeners are transported into a world where carefree vibes and catchy tunes converge, leaving them craving for more. The EP showcases CaliStar's impressive songwriting skills and emotive vocals, making it impossible not to sing along. This enchanting musical odyssey paints a kaleidoscope of light and stars, capturing the boundless spirit of joy, love, and the exhilaration of youthful vitality.

“Glitterati is an invitation for people to shine, not just externally with clothing or acces-

sories and not just by being part of certain crowds or red carpets. It represents the pursuit of being your true self, even if it’s multi-faceted and doesn’t fit into just one box,” says CaliStar. “It’s rooted in the hard-fought pursuit of truly shining from that place of discovery andauthenticity. For me, this EP has been about finding my voice again and learning how to useit. My hope is that the EP inspires others to carve their own paths and to shine even brighter than all the glitter and the stars.”

Glitterati was produced, engineered, and mixed by Jae Chong (Solid, Aziatix, Coco Lee,

Elva) and Enik Lin (FYKE, Royal Pirates, Amber Liu, James Lee), written by Calista Wu, Jae

Chong, Kiyoné Shorter, Enik Lin, and Nasir Akmal, mastered by Chris Gehringer (Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Rihanna, Lady Gaga), and executive produced by Calista Wu at Cali Star Entertain-

ment, LLC. All vocals and background vocals are performed by CaliStar.

ABOUT CALISTAR

Calista Wu (CaliStar) is a recording artist, award-winning attorney, entrepreneur, and web3

builder. Debuting as the pop artist CaliStar in 2021, her music has been featured in Rolling Stone India, Vents Magazine, Sheen Magazine, Music Connection Magazine, Mochi Magazine, and more. Her song “Electric Highs” was featured in the 2022 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack of Blade of the 47 Ronin for Universal/Netflix.

CaliStar has performed live at half-time shows, festivals, and concerts, and her songs have

been included in playlists including the Amazon Music Mixtape Asia playlist and the Ones to Watch Spotify playlist.

A champion for diversity and inclusion in both the practice of law and entertainment, Calista has served in a number of community advocate positions, including General Counsel for Hate Is A Virus, Asian Americans Advancing Justice - SoCal (Board Member), The Ambassadors Council for the California Minority Counsel Program, and more.

She was awarded as one of the inaugural 2021 Top 50 Unsung Heroes by Asian Hustle Network and was selected as one of the Clubhouse app’s icons in 2022. She has been a featured guest and host for ABC News, Bank of America, Dear Asian Americans, Apple, Tapas Media, University of California at Irvine, law firms, and more.

Calista is the founder of Cali Star Entertainment, LLC, a multi-platform entertainment com-

pany that produces all of her music videos and brings company-wide activations to life. With a number of projects in development, the company is poised to make an impact across a number of entertainment verticals.