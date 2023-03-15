Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Calexico Announce 'Feast of Wire - 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition'

The special deluxe reissue of the record is due May 26th via Quarterstick Records.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Calexico first released their beloved Feast of Wire album 20 years ago and today, to celebrate the anniversary, the band have announced a special deluxe reissue of the record due May 26th via Quarterstick Records.

Feast of Wire will be available on 2xCD/3xLP/DSPs, and for the first time will include the studio recording of Calexico's iconic version of Love's "Alone Again Or", released on the Convict Pool CDEP in 2004 but never on vinyl.

Additionally, the deluxe reissue will include a bonus live album More Cowboys in Sweden featuring ten songs from Feast of Wire recorded live at China Theatre in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2003.

Reflecting back on the making of Feast of Wire, Joey says, "I'm reminded of how much time and space we had in the studio to try out all sorts of ideas. Most of the recordings started like they often do with John on drums and myself on guitar. And as we brought in the other band members it was like a river was flooding through our subconsciousness and we couldn't get the ideas to analog tape fast enough."

The band is set to tour Europe this year, and today are announcing an additional string of dates this fall. In honor of the anniversary, the shows will feature Feast of Wire played in its entirety, plus many fan favorites to close out each evening. The fall tour dates will begin to go on sale this Friday, March 17, at 10am GMT / 11am CET at casadecalexico.com.

Listen to the new single here:



