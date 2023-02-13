Caesar Spencer Returns With 'When I Whisper In Your Ear'

Inspired by the seminal duets of Serge Gainsbourg - CAESAR SPENCER - returns in 2023 with the grandiose baroque-pop of: "When I Whisper In Your Ear".

Nodding to some of Gainsbourg's greatest collaborations with female counterparts like Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot, on his latest single Caesar vocally entwines with Mareva Galenter (an artist in her own right and previous Miss France) in what makes for a seductive, smouldering listen.

Speaking about his passion for the works of Gainsbourg and how "When I Whisper In Your Ear" came to fruition, Caesar reflects:

"When I Whisper In Your Ear is a homage to Serge Gainsbourg. Gainsbourg was someone who managed to combine intelligence, sexiness and mild provocation in a way that may seem a little foreign to non-Francophone ears. Leonard Cohen and Prince came close to hitting this sweet spot but still, they gave off a slightly different vibe... I wanted to capture that spirit of Gainsbourg into English.

But at the same time it had to be brought right up to date. It felt important to introduce a strong female character who knows exactly what she wants. A simpering and slightly affected female lead would have felt very wrong today. That's one reason why it was great to have Mareva Galanter onboard for this song."

Based on the star-crossed lovers who appear in the Nagisa Ōshima film 'In the Realm of the Senses', "When I Whisper In Your Ear" finds Caesar and Mareva step into the roles of one of cinema's most complex relationships. A couple madly in love, but skewered by the sadomasochistic games that obsessively consume them; the new single is partnered with a stylish official video which pays reference to the closing scenes of Ōshima's film. Watch it here

Balancing risque exchanges with a bespoke classicism courtesy of French soprano Aurélie Ligerot (who also guests), the track is notably adorned with verdantly beautiful string sections that come courtesy of Macedonia's FAME Symphony orchestra. Emulating the work of Jean-Claude Vannier, who famously worked with Serge Gainsbourg on the "Histoire de Melody Nelson" album, FAME's orchestral flourishes provide "When I Whisper In Your Ear" with sweeping arrangements and a masterful authenticity.

The immediate follow-up to the previous singles Waiting For Sorrow and Isn't That What Jimi Said, both tracks appear on Caesar Spencer's much-anticipated debut solo album: 'Get Out Into Yourself'. Due to be released through Modulor on 28 April 2023. In keeping with the explorations of "When I Whisper In Your Ear", it's a record that finds Caesar shining a light on French musical artistry, while infusing classic elements of English pop.

As an Englishman born in Peru, with Swedish roots, who now finds himself in France; the debut from Caesar Spencer continues in a long line of songwriters, from Scott Walker to Lee Hazlewood, Morrissey to Peter Doherty, who have long looked beyond their patch for a deeper sense of connection.

Broadly echoing his own journey to date, Caesar's debut 'Get Out Into Yourself', is a concept-album-of-sorts; inspired by those with nomadic origins and their search for identity. With a loose narrative that follows a protagonist journeying through different cultural landscapes, it unspools a tale laced with existential questions and the quest to find yourself in an ever-shifting world.

Whilst it's a record that often switches from vintage British pop to gnarly West Coast surf-rock with a dextrous flick, above all else 'Get Out Into Yourself' is an homage to the musical heritage of his newfound home in France.

"It's simply a love letter to France. I wanted to give something back to a country that has given me so much. And I really wanted to shine a light on this incredibly sophisticated French musical artistry." says Caesar.

Recorded at the Studio La Fugitive (where acclaimed French band Les Rita Mitsouko recorded) with esteemed producer Gaétan Boudy (Zaz, Alex Renart, Emel Mathlouthi) and his formidable backing band of Fred Lafage (Tony Allen, Paris Dernière) and Frantxoa Erreçarret (Askehoug, Barcella); the album also sees Caesar joined by a raft of prominent special guest appearances.

Alongside Jean Felzine (Mustang) and Jo Wedin (who both appear on "Isn't That What Jimi Said"); a collaboration with 60's ye-ye chanteuse Jacqueline Taïeb can be heard on previous single "Waiting for Sorrow"). Elsewhere, French punk icon Gilles Tandy (Les Olivensteins), the multi-talented Mareva Galanter, opera star Aurélie Ligerot and FAME'S PROJECT (Jarvis Cocker, Chilly Gonzales) all lend their talents to the album.

Deftly bridging the channel between British and French pop, 'Get Out Into Yourself' is a record with a timelessness of sound that dares to dream beyond typical boundaries in its quest for true identity. Available everywhere on 28th April, physical editions of the album will also be accompanied by a limited edition elegant conceptual storyboard illustrated by French artist Thierry Beaudenon.