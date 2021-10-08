Caelan Moriarty Releases First Solo Single 'Forever With You'

Japanese-American artist, Caelan Moriarty, from the international group INTERSECTION has released the global version of his first solo single "Forever With You". This single is a bittersweet love song and serves as a teaser for the beginning of Caelan's future global promotions.

"This song is for vibing out, jamming, singing along, and partying. This song is a great song for when you drive on the road and just want to bop your head through something. I hope the people who can relate to the lyrics can also sing out with their full heart as much as I did. I want to say a special thank you to the songwriters and everyone who has helped with this song. There was a lot of hard work put into this. I hope everyone can have fun with this song." - CAELAN

This synthwave-style track "Forever With You" was produced and written by Grammy-nominee producer J.Que (Bella Poarch's "Build a Bitch"), David Arkwright, Kinderr, and Theo Ross Rosenthal. Caelan also participated in the songwriting of the single as well as designed the cover art, showing yet another side of his artistry. The release of the global single, comes with a release of the global music video which features Caelan representing a boy character who is struggling with the self-identifying growing pains of becoming a man, and eventually figuring himself out and embarking on a new life journey.

ABOUT CAELAN MORIARTY

Caelan Moriarty is the youngest member of the Japanese-American boy group, INTERSECTION. Since his debut with the group in 2018, he has been steadily showcasing his powerful performance skills, charisma and has amassed a large global fanbase.

In February 2021, he appeared on the Chinese adaptation of the popular music audition show Produce 101 called "Produce Camp 2021 (CHUANG 2021)." The show was broadcasted in China and throughout Asia with 5 billion viewers, and his participation, broaden Caelan's fanbase and gaining him 1.75 million followers on the Chinese social media app Weibo.

Alongside the music, he is well known as an international fashion model. Featured on the front covers of several magazines and has collaborated with major fashion brands such as MAC Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty. These activities have led him to win the grand prize in the idol category at the "Instyle Icon Awards" in 2021.

