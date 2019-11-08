Caamp Announce New Spring 2020 North American Tour Dates

Columbus, Ohio band Caamp have just announced new tour dates which will kick off in the spring of 2020 and include stops in Madison, Portland, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Charleston and more. See all new dates below.

Caamp recently scored their first #1 at radio with their single "Peach Fuzz" and made their late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After a victorious festival season playing Firefly, Shaky Knees, Forecastle, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Great Escape and many more, Caamp kicked off a major US headlining tour on September 24th and have sold out show after show. Tour highlights include multi-night stints at Thalia Hall in Chicago, The Basement East in Nashville, Royale in Boston, Brooklyn Steel, 9:30 Club in D.C. and Newport Music Hall in their hometown of Columbus.

In week one of their release, Caamp made multiple chart debuts. By and By entered the Billboard Top 200, was the #1 Heatseeker, #1 on the New Artist Alternative Albums, top 5 vinyl album sales for the week and entered the Alternative and Emerging Artist charts. Caamp's first impact at radio builds on their existing streaming success of over 540 million combined streams to date.

CURRENT TOUR DATES:

11/8/2019 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre **SOLD OUT**

11/9/2019 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre **SOLD OUT**

11/12/2019 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

11/13/2019 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

11/15/2019 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom **SOLD OUT**

11/16/2019 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall **SOLD OUT**

11/17/2019 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall **SOLD OUT**

11/19/2019 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East **SOLD OUT**

11/20/2019 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East **SOLD OUT**

11/22/2019 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse **SOLD OUT**

11/23/2019 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/24/2019 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel **SOLD OUT**

12/3/2019 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall **SOLD OUT**

12/5/2019 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral **SOLD OUT**

12/6/2019 - Boston, MA - Royale **SOLD OUT**

12/7/2019 - Boston, MA - Royale **SOLD OUT**

12/10/2019 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT**

12/11/2019 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT**

12/13/2019 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer **SOLD OUT**

12/14/2019 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club **SOLD OUT**

12/15/2019 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club **SOLD OUT**

12/27/2019 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall **SOLD OUT**

12/28/2019 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall **SOLD OUT**

12/31/2019 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall **SOLD OUT**

NEW 2020 DATES

3/3/2020 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre *

3/4/2020 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

3/6/2020 - Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

3/7/2020 - Savannah, GA - Savannah Stopover

3/8/2020 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall *

3/11/2020 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre *

3/13/2020 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater *

3/14/2020 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue *

3/15/2020 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman *

3/18/2020 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at the Intersection *

3/20/2020 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *

3/21/2020 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall *

3/27/2020 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre #

3/28/2020 - Baltimore, ME - Ram's Head Live #

3/29/2020 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes #

3/31/2020 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall (Ballroom) #

4/3/2020 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom #

4/4/2020 - Portland, ME - State Theatre #

4/6/2020 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater #

4/7/2020 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom #

4/9/2020 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre #

4/10/2020 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

* - w. Support from Bendigo Fletcher

# - w. Support from The Ballroom Thieves





