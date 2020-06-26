CYN Unveils THE MIXED DRINKS COLLECTION

Today, Cyn releases 'The Mixed Drinks Collection,' featuring four incredible remixes of her hit single, "Drinks," from some of the world's best female producers including MNDR, NERVO, Uffie and Ladyhawke. Also included with the release, a beautiful stripped version of the track. Listen to 'The Mixed Drinks Collection' HERE, out now via Unsub Records.



An undeniable hit, "Drinks" is chock-full of Cyn's trademark sassy, unfiltered lyricism, buoyed by an infectious hook and moody production by collaborators, Ryan Daly and JP Clarke. The song has been steadily climbing Pop Radio charts all over the country, officially entering the Top 40 with adds from some of the country's most popular radio stations including Z100, WKSC, B96, and KISS Chicago to name a few, with 21 adds last week alone. On the streaming side, Cyn has racked up more than 100 million global career streams to date, with "Drinks" itself garnering more than 5.5 million combined streams globally. Watch the Taylor Fauntleroy-directed music video HERE.



Earlier this week, Idolator debuted the MNDR remix of "Drinks," proclaiming "a song about the joys of intoxication was always going to be a prime candidate for a club remix and MNDR comes through with a shimmery overhaul." Speaking about 'The Mixed Drinks Collection,' Cyn reveals, "The Mixed Drink Collection is finally here! We've got runway vibes, alt-pop vibes, Greek Party till 7 in the morning vibes, and even some sweet acoustic vibes. I am so excited to share this remix bundle with my favorite Cynner babes."

The release of "Drinks" follows "Lonely Gun," an original song featured on the soundtrack for the Margot Robbie-lead Harley Quinn vehicle, 'Birds Of Prey' as well as her debut EP, Mood Swing, which is out now, featuring production from Lars Stalfors (Cold War Kids, Cuco, St. Vincent) and Matias Mora, and includes three previously released songs, "Never-ending Summer," which fuses a skittering beat and lush production with sunburst melodies, hailed by Billboard as a "glittering tune," with an "infectious melody," and the EP's hypnotic and hook-y lead single "Holy Roller," which V Magazine praised for bringing "an unexpected grit to her tender persona," with Idolator proclaiming it to be "an exemplary showcasing of Cyn's multifaceted approach to pop," going on to name it one of their '75 Best Pop Songs' of 2019, coming in at No. 8. Also on the EP, Cyn's poignant pop ballad, "I'll Still Have Me," which PAPER Magazine lauded as a "gorgeous song, sung from the soul...imbued with feeling that lingers." Listen to "Never-ending Summer" HERE. Also included-four brand-new songs; "I Can't Believe" (currently featured on the soundtrack for Netflix's To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You), the heavenly "Angel," "Bubble Bath," a quirky, left-of-center jam showcasing Cyn's light and airy vocals dancing over jittery production and "Nobody's Keeping Score," a deeply personal gem of a pop ballad.



Stay tuned for more news from Cyn, coming soon.



'The Mixed Drinks Collection' is out now. Listen HERE.

