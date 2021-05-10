CRACK THE SKY Set To Release Compilation Of Deep Cuts, 'Between The Cracks,' July 2

Every band has a cache of favorite songs in their catalog they wish had gotten more attention and/or more airplay, and CRACK THE SKY is no exception. The 12 deep cuts culled for BETWEEN THE CRACKS, due out on all digital platforms on July 2 via Carry On Music, were personally selected by all current band members as their top choices for the ones that got away from the albums they released between 1983-2015. Fans can listen and purchase here, and an audio visualizer for "The Box" can be seen on the label's official YouTube page.

CRACK THE SKY will be celebrating the release of the new album at a very special acoustic concert in Baltimore, MD at the Baltimore Soundstage on Saturday, August 21 at 7pm ET. Tickets are now available via Ticketmaster here.

Whether it's the funky come-on of 1984's "Monkey Time," the ethereal dreaminess of 2001's "Zoom," the still poignant commentary of 2007's "Immigration," the stark viewpoint of oblivion permeating 2010's "We're All Dead," or the angular societal detachment that is 2012's "The Box," BETWEEN THE CRACKS fills in the blanks with prime CRACK THE SKY songs worth a second look, and listen.

"We hope this collection will turn people onto some of the older stuff of ours they maybe haven't heard before," singer John Palumbo explains. "And then, once they get into all of these songs, they can switch over to listening to our new stuff, and pick up with what's going on with us now."

Earlier this year, critically acclaimed progressive-rock pioneers CRACK THE SKY--John Palumbo (Lead Vocals, Guitars, Keys), Rick Witkowski (Guitars & Vocals), Joey D'Amico (Drums & Vocals), Bobby Hird (Guitars & Vocals), Glenn Workman (Keyboards & Vocals) and Dave DeMarco (Bass & Vocals)--released their highly anticipated 18th studio album, TRIBES, on January 15 via Carry On Music. Fans can listen and purchase here, and videos for the first two singles (the title track and "Another Civil War") can be seen on the label's official YouTube page.

CRACK THE SKY bandleader/chief songwriter John Palumbo (the man who approved the digital transfers and/or remasters of every one of these reclaimed tracks) and guitarist Rick Witkowski (the man who initially transferred and/or remastered each track digitally for inclusion in the band's 15-album digital reissue series in 2020) complied the songs for BETWEEN THE CRACKS. Along with guitarist Bobby Hird, they talked about a few of the newly unearthed songs to "resident Crackologist" Mike Mettler.