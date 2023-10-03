COWBOY JUNKIES Postpone Rest Of Ontario Tour

COWBOY JUNKIES Postpone Rest Of Ontario Tour

Due to an outbreak of COVID in the band, Cowboy Junkies are forced to postpone their shows in Toronto, Kingston, and Peterborough. An announcement will be made shortly with rescheduled dates as soon as we are able to confirm. The band apologizes to all fans for any inconvenience this may cause.

All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show dates.   Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for information on ticket exchanges for the new dates upon announcement.  

Cowboy Junkies Postponed Tour Dates

October 3, 2023 – Toronto, ON: Danforth Music Hall

October 4, 2023 – Kingston, ON: Grand Theatre

October 5, 2023 – Peterborough, ON: Showplace Performance Centre



2023 Regional Awards


