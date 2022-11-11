Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CLO.FM Releases Debut EP 'Heartbroken But Glamorous'

Nov. 11, 2022  

Following two years of single releases, growth and polishing her craft, soulful pop singer-songwriter CLO.FM has released her debut EP Heartbroken But Glamorous, today, November 11. The collection of songs was penned by CLO herself, as well as talented collaborators including Grammy award-winning producer/guitarist Brandon Ferguson (H.E.R.) and producer Elliott Marchent.

"Getting your heart broken is absolutely awful and people cope in many ways," the 22-year-old Los Angeles based artist shares about her new project. "My outlet is music so I channeled all my energy into writing this EP. The late nights I couldn't sleep would turn into hours of songwriting and recording. I wrote so many songs, but the four songs on the EP--"Same Old Story," "Let Down," "No,I" and "Wait"--really capture my Heartbroken But Glamorous aura. I am so proud of this project and hope a lot of people can relate to the emotions I give in these songs."

Dancing, singing, songwriting, modeling, and acting have been creative outlets for CLO.FM since she was a child. She's since found her footing in Los Angeles after years of discipline and practice and now has over two million streams on Spotify, a modeling career taking off and a growing following on socials (over 39k followers on TikTok and nearly 23k on Instagram). Her sound--an effortless blend of pop, soul and R&B--emerged organically growing up listening to Motown greats like Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. Perhaps her unapologetic and fearless streak lies in her appreciation for artists like Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and her soul roots were solidified by her inspiration Amy Winehouse and favorite band Fleetwood Mac.

Her 2020 debut single "Blackout"--produced by multi-platinum producer Warren Huart (The Fray, Colbie Caillat)--has over a million streams on Spotify and inspired a video with nightlife photographer and director Nikko Lamere (Noah Cyrus, Tiffany Young, Marina & The Diamonds) as well as a 10-track collection of "Blackout" remixes. CLO.FM then released a reimagined version of Kanye West's "Paranoid" alongside an in-studio performance video shot at the famed Hollywood recording studio Sunset Sound. "Sliding Doors" followed, another Huart-produced track, and "Real." Earlier this year, she teased the EP material with "No, I" and most recently "Wait."

1883 Magazine called CLO.FM "the music industry's dream: a singer who can dip in and out of genres and pull from her inspirations from Motown, folk, pop and more." With the release of Heartbroken But Glamorous, she's excited to share what she's inspired by, bare all her sides and connect personally with others on an even larger scale.

Listen to the new single here:



