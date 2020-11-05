CJ Solar Releases 'The Only Present I Want' For Christmas

Reminiscing of a Christmas past.

CJ Solar got into the Christmas spirit early this year with his first holiday release, "The Only Present I Want." Reminiscing of a Christmas past, CJ knows if it's wrapped up in paper and tied with a bow it's not what he really wants on December 25th. The single is available now on Raining Bacon Records via PlayMPE.

"I wrote this with my buddies Devin Barker and Andy Wills a couple years ago," said CJ. "As I was thinking about hopping into the studio this summer I thought, 'what better year would it be to release some Christmas music to get the holiday cheer going?' So we recorded it alongside some other music I'll be releasing soon!"

CJ celebrated his second #1 single as a songwriter, when Jameson Rodgers' debut single "Some Girls" recently topped the national country charts. Respected music critic, author and historian Robert K. Oermann raved about CJ's most recent hit "Watered Down Whiskey" in MusicRow Magazine: "The production sounds bigger and beefier this time around, and he's singing with renewed vigor. As we've come to expect from him, it's also quite well written."

A native of Baton Rouge, CJ grew up with Country, Southern rock and Delta blues pumping through his veins. He has released three EPs which yielded the Top 15 MusicRow singles "Airplane" and "American Girls" and the Top 10 "Coming My Way." He has shared the stage with the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chris Janson, Aaron Watson, Gary Allen, 38 Special, Hank Jr. and others. As a songwriter, CJ won a "Songs I Wish I'd Written" trophy from the Nashville Songwriter Awards for co-writing Morgan Wallen's #1 hit "Up Down." CJ co-wrote Jason Aldean's "I Don't Drink Anymore" and has had cuts by Jerrod Niemann, Justin Moore and others. Taste of Country named CJ as one of their "5 Country Artists to Watch," and Rolling Stone Country listed him as one of their "New Artists You Need To Know."

