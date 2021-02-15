CHUNG HA's Debut Album 'Querencia' Released Today

K-pop global phenom CHUNG HA is thrilled to announce her first studio album, entitled Querencia, is now out everywhere via MNH Entertainment, distributed by 88rising Records/12Tone Music. Querencia is an entire world of musical influences - effortlessly fusing pop powerhouse vocals with elements of house music, Afrobeat, Reggaeton, grime, and more in 21 incredible songs. Named for the Spanish word that means "a place where one finds peace of mind", Querencia also has the first Latin/K-Pop collaboration by a female K-Pop solo artist - a brilliant song called "Demente," featuring Guaynaa that underscores CHUNG HA's truly global reach.

"Querencia" is divided into four chapters based on the themes of Noble, Savage, Unknown, and Pleasures. The contrasting sonics of each section shows all of the facets of CHUNG HA's artistry and scope, while retaining the most important throughline -- her incredible voice. Says CHUNG HA about her solo debut, "'Querencia' is about what makes me myself, what I rely on, the dialogue with my inner me that I was unaware of, the little moments of joy and sympathy I have for myself, the place where I feel comfortable, and everything that makes me feel warm. To me, this album itself is "Querencia". To others, it could be lying on their bed or chatting with their friends. I think "Querencia" is something that's indefinable."

Today also sees the release of the video for the album's anthemic first song "Bicycle." Directed by Yoo Jae Hyeong, and sung in Korean, English, and Spanish, the clip is a holographic hallucination of everything that makes CHUNG HA so uniquely HER. Inspired by the story 'Wicked" by Winne Holzman, the music video shows CHUNG HA as someone who goes against the rules and defies gravity in order to establish her own colors."Bicycle" is a fully formed, transformative pop song exemplifying the powerhouse CHUNG HA already is.

Born in South Korea but raised in Dallas, TX, CHUNG HA's global appeal as a singer, songwriter, dancer and choreographer has led her to become one of the top solo artists in Korea, already amassing over 1 billion streams across platforms worldwide. After her time as a member of the project girl-group I.O.I., CHUNG HA's debut single as a solo artist, "Why Don't You Know," was nominated for New Artist Of The Year at the 7th Gaon Chart Music Awards; that year, she won Rookie of the Year at the 2018 Seoul Music Awards.

From that point on, CHUNG HA has topped chart after chart, breaking milestones across various territories around the world. Billboard gave her 2019 single "Gotta Go" the #3 spot on their year-end "25 Best K-pop Songs of 2019" list. "Gotta Go" was also included on Billboard's "The 100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s" list and remains one of the most streamed songs by a Korean solo artist on Spotify. CHUNG HA's hit single, "Stay Tonight," debuted at #4 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, making her the second highest charting K-Pop female solo artist to be placed on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart in 2020.

Already a multi-platinum artist in Korea and the 4th most searched K-pop female idol on YouTube, CHUNG HA is now one of the most sought-after solo artists from Korea, having collaborated with global stars including Rich Brian and Christopher. She was Spotify's #3 Top Female K-Pop Artist Globally in 2020. Her latest single "Dream of You," a Querencia standout track created with highly-acclaimed DJ and producer R3HAB, has further established CHUNG HA as a worldwide powerhouse with 35 million streams to date.

Indeed, Querencia is a bold, transformative pop record that sets the stage for CHUNG HA's further world recognition, and is destined to be one of your favorite pop albums of 2021.

Photo Credit: MNH Entertainment