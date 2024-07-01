CHASER Release New LP 'Small Victories'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



So Cal punk heroes CHASER have released their long-awaited new album 'Small Victories,' via SBAM Records (EU), Thousand Islands Records (North America), and Pee Records (Australia).

The 13-track LP, recorded with prolific producer Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Pennywise, Alkaline Trio), marks the band's first release in 3 years.

The band explains, "The album title, “Small Victories,” holds a special meaning for us that we felt compelled to share with our listeners. In life, we are continuously presented with challenges, each to our own degree. Managing our personal struggles, we tend to beat ourselves up when the outcome is not as perfect as we envisioned. Instead, let’s learn to appreciate and revel in the small wins that occur on a daily basis. They each carry weight and over time, have the potential to add up to greatness!

The LP cover art was drawn by Sebas Theriault of Sterio Design. It depicts rough seas representing the everchanging highs and lows, and ebbs and flows of life. We’re all navigating these waters trying to weather the storm and reach stable ground. Through it all, just remember, we steer our own ship and we control our destiny. We’re not flawless, we’re only mortal, but we’re all in this together."

Chaser will be touring overseas in July and August, followed by a short run of So Cal shows with Diesel Boy in late-August. See dates below.

Homegrown in the heart of the SoCal punk scene, CHASER is passionate, energetic, and melodic punk rock with a positive vibe. Their infectious and heartfelt performances always leave you wanting more.

Comprised of Mike LeDonne (vocals), Jesse Stopnitzky (bass/vocals), Bill Hockmuth (guitar) and Davey Guy (drums), CHASER are 4 close friends that share a deep love for this music and hope to make a difference with it. For the last 5 years, CHASER toured internationally, playing the biggest punk festivals in Europe and Canada. They quickly developed a reputation of a “can’t miss” live show and rightfully earned main stage festival time slots.

Tour Dates

Europe July 19-Aug. 3rd

Upcoming shows (w/ Diesel Boy):

Aug 22- Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke

Aug 23- Anaheim, CA @ The Parish Room (HOB)

Aug 24- San Diego, CA @ The Holding Company

Photo Credit: Joel Gelin

