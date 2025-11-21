CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA North American Tour Set For Spring 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The GRAMMY-nominated group Celtic Woman will return to North America in spring 2026 with a new tour, CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA.

The tour will begin March 4, 2026, at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence, Rhode Island, and is scheduled to visit more than 45 cities. The production marks a new chapter in the group’s 21-year history and will feature Mairéad Carlin, Muirgen O'Mahony, Ciara Ní Mhurchú, and new member Caitríona Sherlock.

Tickets for CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA go on sale to the general public today, November 21. VIP tickets will also be available.

The tour will blend Celtic Woman’s established sound with new orchestrations and staging while drawing on Irish musical and cultural traditions. The performances will include Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical material, and original compositions. The ensemble will be joined by Irish dancers and a full band performing on instruments such as bagpipes, bodhrán, whistles, and Uilleann pipes.

PERFORMERS

Mairéad Carlin is a GRAMMY-nominated singer from Derry, Northern Ireland. She has appeared with orchestras including the New York Philharmonic and the Boston Pops, and records for Decca (Universal). Her collaborators have included Don McLean and Carly Simon. Carlin first joined Celtic Woman in 2013.

Muirgen O'Mahony, from County Cork, is a classically trained vocalist with degrees from the Cork School of Music and the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has performed with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, and at the Royal Albert Hall. O’Mahony joined Celtic Woman in 2021 and has been featured on multiple albums and PBS specials.

Ciara Ní Mhurchú, a Dublin-born dancer and musician, has toured internationally with productions including Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Celtic Thunder, and Rhythm of the Dance. She is a two-time All-Ireland Fleadh gold medalist and a top World Championship dancer. Her recent screen work includes an appearance in An Irish Wish (2024) alongside Lindsay Lohan.

Caitríona Sherlock, from County Monaghan, is a multi-time All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil champion. She has toured internationally with Irish Christmas in America and ANÚNA, and has performed at Carnegie Hall, Croke Park, and with the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra.

ABOUT CELTIC WOMAN

Since its debut in 2004, Celtic Woman has built an international audience through touring, recordings, and broadcast specials. The group has accumulated more than three billion global streams, 5.3 million U.S. sales, and 12.5 million global equivalent sales. They currently reach nearly one million monthly listeners on Spotify and have generated approximately 900 million U.S. streams to date.

Further information about the group and tour dates can be found at celticwoman.com.