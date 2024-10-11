CELLOVOCI Releases Debut Album HAPPY DAYS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







CelloVoci – the newly formed classical-crossover group starring internationally renowned cello and vocal duo BRANDEN & JAMES, along with powerhouse singer/songwriter EFFIE PASSERO from “American Idol” and Postmodern Jukebox – has announced that their debut album Happy Days is available in digital formats and on CD today, Friday, October 11.

The album's first single, an epic version of the chart-topper “The Prayer,” was released last month. Two “Behind the Music” videos that explore the song are available on the CelloVoci YouTube channel, youtube.com/@CelloVoci. CelloVoci makes their New York concert debut at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall on Thursday, October 17 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available HERE.

Since forming during the pandemic, the trio has toured extensively around United States, along with several cities in Mexico. CelloVoci will embark on a new branch of the tour through 2025 and beyond, including upcoming dates in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Chicago, IL; Plymouth, MA; Milton, DE; and more. For the full calendar, visit CelloVoci.com.

From the soaring opening medley – the trio's bravura take on the legendary Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand duet, “Happy Days Are Here Again” and “Get Happy” – to the closing track, Happy Days is a musical tour-de force. Other ingenious combinations, such as their haunting blend of the Latin standard “Bésame Mucho” with the Eagles' evergreen “Hotel California,” create a special sonic interplay which allows you to hear these beloved songs as if for the first time.

Showcasing skills beyond her remarkable singing ability, Passero performs an original composition, the melodic and heartfelt ballad “Simply Happy.” The trio s enters the rock arena with an emotionally charged medley of “Chasing Cars,” from the Irish/Scottish band Snow Patrol, and Amanda McBroom's delicate movie theme “The Rose.” The album concludes with an unusually plaintive “You Are My Sunshine,” as Effie's lovely vocal dovetails exquisitely with Branden's “Over the Rainbow” – bookending this collection with another iconic Judy Garland song.

Moving beyond the typically stiff and stentorian traps of the classical-crossover genre, CelloVoci's extraordinary musicianship and uncommon musical pairings deftly showcase the group with power and sensitivity. Their premiere album Happy Days is set help launch them to even bigger stages around the globe.

------------------------------------------------------

BRANDEN & JAMES, described by NPR music as having “dazzling cello and soaring tenor vocals,” have been impressing audiences around the globe since 2015. The soulful timbre of James on his cello, combined with Branden's powerful vocals, creates a sound that leaves audiences feeling moved and inspired. According to The Bay Area Reporter, they have “become a brand-name in the classical-crossover music world alongside Josh Groban, The Piano Guys, and Jackie Evancho.” Australian cellist James Clark, hailed as “hardly a supporting player, but, rather, a true co-creator and co-star” by Robert Windeler, the New York Times music correspondent, began creating innovative arrangements of familiar tunes. He was a featured cellist for Olivia Newton-John, Bernadette Peters, and Idina Menzel before collaborating with Branden. A finalist on “America's Got Talent,” and a former tenor at The Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Los Angeles Opera, Branden penned his memoir Lyrics of My Life in 2020.Published by Simon & Schuster, the book entered Amazon Books new releases at #9.

Shortly after the 2020 release of their debut album Chasing Dreams, featuring Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Shoshana Bean, BRANDEN & JAMES were named best unsigned artists in North America by Music Connection magazine. Since forming a duo, they've been touring worldwide with their classically inspired pop covers, along with droves of undeniable charm and wit. Earlier this year, the duo performed for the opening reception for the new documentary I Am: Celine Dion at Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall.

EFFIE PASSERO – heralded by Entertainment Weekly for her “insanely powerful voice” – is a classically-trained soprano, who was a semi-finalist on season 16 of Fox TV's “American Idol.” Originally from Stockton, California, Ms. Passero has made an international name for herself over the past few years, touring with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox. Her viral music videos which she's filmed with the world-renowned band have amassed millions of views on YouTube. As a versatile singer, Effie enjoys performing a wide range of music from opera to rock. However, her true passion is writing musical theatre. She currently has several projects in the works which she hopes to debut in the near future. Currently, she resides in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Effie recently made her debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

CelloVoci – “HAPPY DAYS” – Track List

1. Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy (Milton Ager & Jack Yellen / Harold Arlen & Ted Koehler)

2. Bésame Mucho / Hotel California (Consuelo Velázquez & Sunny Skylar / Don Felder, Don Henley & Glenn Frey)

3. Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen)

4. I Put a Spell on You (“Screamin' Jay” Hawkins)

5. Say Something / Fall on Me (Ian Axel, Chad King & Mike Campbell / Ian Axel, Chad Vaccarino, Fortunato Zampaglione & Matteo Bocelli)

6. Simply Happy (Effie Passero)

7. House of the Rising Sun (Traditional)

8. The Prayer (David Foster, Carole Bayer Sager, Tony Renis & Alberto Testa)

9. Imagine (John Lennon)

10. Chasing Cars / The Rose (Gary Lightbody, Jonny Quinn, Nathan Connolly, Tom Simpson & Paul Wilson / Amanda McBroom)

11. You Are My Sunshine / Over the Rainbow (Jimmie Davis & Charles Mitchell / Harold Arlen & E.Y. Harburg)

