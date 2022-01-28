CB30 Release New Single 'Don't Say Goodnight'

Buena Vista Records' CB30 released their fan favorite new song "Don't Say Goodnight" today. Written by CB30's Christian Clementi, Trannie Anderson, and Dallas Wilson, the harmony-driven song tells a story about a young couple spending time together and not wanting to part ways. The talented duo released their official lyric video for their new song, watch below!

Christian Clementi comments on how he felt writing the song saying, "From the day I wrote "Don't Say Goodnight" with Trannie and Dallas, Brody and I knew it was such a special song. We knew we wanted to wait for the right time to share it with the world, so now is the time!"

"The second I heard this song I loved it right away," adds CB30's Brody Clementi. "This has been an unreleased fan favorite, we've been playing it live for a few years, and we are so excited to get to release it."

Throughout last year, CB30 released a string of new singles "Old Phone," "Learning Curves," and "Healthy." The duo found early success on the popular social media platform, TikTok, garnering tens of millions of views and over 2.6 million followers, making them one of the most followed country artists on the platform. TikTok has been instrumental in sharing their personality and music with fans.

CB30, comprised of real-life brothers Christian and Brody Clementi, grew up in Nashville surrounded by music from a young age. After playing some local charity events with their father Jay Clementi, a successful songwriter, they caught the attention of country superstar Luke Bryan who introduced them to various industry contacts leading to a record deal with Buena Vista Records, a partnership between Disney Music Group and Universal Music Group Nashville.

The name CB30 comes from Christian and Brody's first initials as well as the fact they were both born on the 30th of the month, Christian's birthday is May 30th while Brody's is March 30th.

Listen to the new single with the lyric video here: