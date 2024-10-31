Busta Rhymes, GloRilla, Brittany Howard and Doechii Will Headline Musicians on Musicians at The Apollo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, Rolling Stone and The Apollo announced that hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes, Grammy nominated superstar GloRilla, Grammy award winning artist Brittany Howard, and multi-award nominated rapper/singer Doechii will headline the next installment of the acclaimed Musicians on Musicians event series at the historic Apollo Theater on November 22, 2024.

This event, presented by Sonesta International Hotels, will feature intimate live performances as well as lively discussions moderated by TV personality, podcaster and author Touré, while celebrating the intersection of genres and the power of music and culture. Louis Cato will serve as the musical director for the event, bringing his unique vision to the performances. This year’s event exemplifies the ongoing mission to honor the rich cultural heritage of Black artists in music, particularly its profound impact on American culture. The series made its successful live debut in 2023, featuring a stellar lineup including Tierra Whack, Lil Yachty, Jon Batiste, and Gucci Mane.

"Musicians have an incredible way of inspiring each other,” said Gus Wenner, CEO, Rolling Stone. “With talents like Busta Rhymes, GloRilla, Brittany Howard and Doechii, we'll see the power of collaboration and innovation through an event like Musicians on Musicians. Each of these unique artists will shine onstage, bringing out the best in each other and providing a night of unforgettable music and conversation."

“We’re thrilled to welcome Busta Rhymes, GloRilla, Brittany Howard, and Doechii to The Apollo for this special edition of Musicians on Musicians,” said Kamilah Forbes, Executive Producer of The Apollo. “This event is a unique opportunity to not only celebrate their dynamic talent but also to honor the impact and enduring legacy of Black creativity. At The Apollo, we believe in the transformative power of art and collaboration and can’t wait to see how these remarkable and fearless artists connect with each other and our audience.”

