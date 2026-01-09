Bush to Embark on Headline 'The Land of Milk and Honey Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Multi-Platinum rock band BUSH has announced their first-ever headline tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album, I Beat Loneliness. The Land of Milk and Honey Tour will kick off on April 7 in Pittsburgh and will also include scheduled performances at some of the year’s top festivals, including Stagecoach and Sonic Temple Festival.

The run will feature special support from Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun and follows the release of their latest album in 2025 and the band’s eighth #1 single on U.S. Active Rock Radio, “The Land of Milk and Honey."

Presales start January 12, with general on-sale tickets available beginning January 16 at 10 AM local time. VIP packages will also be available starting January 12. Full tour dates below and HERE. Sign up for artist presale HERE.

THE LAND OF MILK AND HONEY TOUR DATES 2026:

4/07 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

4/09 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

4/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

4/12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4/14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

4/15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

4/17 – Biloxi, MS – Crawfish Music Festival (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

4/18 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

4/21 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/22 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

4/25 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach (Empire Polo Field)*

4/28 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

4/29 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

5/01 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

5/03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

5/05 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The MARK

5/06 – Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena

5/08 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

5/09 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

5/12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

5/13 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound

5/15 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

5/16 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival (Historic Crew Stadium)*

*BUSH only

ABOUT BUSH

BUSH is a London-formed rock band with over 25 million records sold, a GRAMMY nomination, 1.1 billion streams, and 28 consecutive Top 40 hits (including eight #1s). They are known for anthems such as “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” and “Comedown.”

BUSH’s tenth studio album, I Beat Loneliness (2024), has already amassed 15 million streams and produced the band’s eighth #1 single on U.S. Active Rock Radio, “The Land of Milk and Honey.”

Photo Credit: Chapman Baehler