Burning Ambulance Streaming Festival Announces Lineup

Burning Ambulance, the independent arts and culture hub launched in 2010 by writer Phil Freeman and artist I.A. Freeman, will kick off 2022 with an extraordinary single-day event: an online streaming festival featuring exclusive performances by 20 of today's most creative artists from the realms of jazz, modern classical, avant-garde improvised music and more.

"Burning Ambulance celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2010, and ever since we've been expanding our scope of operations," says co-founder Phil Freeman. "We've evolved from just documenting the artists we love to working with them on ambitious projects that will bring adventurous music to a global audience of listeners."

The Burning Ambulance Festival will stream live on the Burning Ambulance Music Bandcamp page beginning at noon ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Tickets are $20, and ticket buyers will be able to stream the festival for an additional two days after the premiere. Each ticket will also entitle the purchaser to a download of the label's first release, 2020's Eyes Shut, Ears Open: A Burning Ambulance Compilation.

The confirmed lineup for the 2022 Burning Ambulance Festival is as follows (running order TBD, additional artists TBC): saxophonist Rodrigo Amado (Portugal), saxophonist Muriel Grossmann (Austria), pianist Karin Johansson (Sweden), organist Susanne Kujala (Finland), drummer Simo Laihonen (Finland), saxophonist José Lencastre (Portugal) w/João Almeida, Clara Lai, Gonçalo Almeida, João Lencastre, Massacre (Anton Pomonarev, saxophone; Anton Obrazeena, guitar) (Russia), cornet player Rob Mazurek (USA), trombonist Peter McEachern (USA) w/Mike Sarin, guitarist Ava Mendoza (USA), drummer Gard Nilssen (Norway) w/André Roligheten, Petter Eldh, bassist William Parker (USA), trumpeter Steph Richards (USA), Senyawa (Rully Shabara, vocals; Wukir Suryadi, instruments) (Indonesia), saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi (USA), electronic musician Submerged (Estonia), pianist Lisa Ullén (Sweden) w/Elsa Bergman, Anna Lund, and pianist Eli Wallace (USA)

Burning Ambulance has provided thoughtful, in-depth coverage of a broad range of forward-looking music, from avant-garde jazz to modern classical to extreme metal, since its founding in 2010. The Burning Ambulance podcast, launched in 2017, offers listeners hour-long interviews with legendary jazz artists including Anthony Braxton, Branford Marsalis, Wadada Leo Smith, Roscoe Mitchell, Matthew Shipp, Peter Brötzmann, David Murray, and many others.

In 2020, the Burning Ambulance media empire expanded again with the establishment of Burning Ambulance Music, an independent label that has to date released albums by Senyawa; Ivo Perelman and Nate Wooley; Submerged and Graham Haynes; and Matthew Shipp and Whit Dickey, with more releases to come in 2022.

Burning Ambulance Music releases have been covered by NPR, the New York Times, The Wire, DownBeat, and numerous other media outlets. The site's weekly emails go to a curated list of hundreds of forward-thinking music fans worldwide.

Phil Freeman is available for interviews about Burning Ambulance, the Burning Ambulance Festival, and his upcoming book Ugly Beauty: Jazz in the 21st Century.