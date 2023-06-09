Buju Banton Releases New Single 'Coconut Wata (Sip)'

The track is now available on streaming platforms.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Gearing up for another momentous era, GRAMMY® winning, multiple Billboard chart-topping artist, and international reggae icon Buju Banton returns to the dancehall on his intoxicatingly catchy new single entitled “Coconut Wata (Sip)”—out now via Gargamel Music/ Roc Nation Records / Def Jam Recordings. 

A vibrant and catchy dancehall track that encourages listeners to stay positive and resilient in the face of challenges, "Coconut Wata (Sip)" showcases Buju's distinctive dancehall style, evolution and lyrical prowess.

Slinky keys set the tempo as Buju urges us to take a break from the stress life can bring, and find joy and peace in the simple things: "While we a sip coconut water/Well them jus a trip/ We look on them and notice/ How them ship Jus a dip.” The buoyant dancehall beat brushes up against swaggering verses backed by string samples and sun-soaked sonic flourishes. 

“Coconut Wata (Sip)” notably arrives on the heels of the global banger “High Life” featuring Snoop Dogg. With over a million total streams, “High Life” has garnered widespread critical acclaim.

In addition to plugs from HYPEBEAST, TMZ, and more, REVOLT hailed it as “perfect for the stoners’ holiday,” and HotNewHipHop proclaimed, ‘High Life’ is a perfect combination of their respective styles.” Rap Radar attested, “the Kingston-native and the O.G. from the L.B.C. spread good vibes with the finest herbs,” and Rolling Stone summed it up best as “Bumping.”

Buju continues to pave the road towards a full-length follow-up to 2020’s universally acclaimed Upside Down 2020, which garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Reggae Album” and earned rave “4-out-of-5 star” reviews on both sides of the pond from The Guardian and Rolling Stone, respectively. 

Igniting 2023 with a bang, Buju joined Beres Hammond in concert on New Year’s Day at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in Priory, St. Ann, Jamaica. It stood as the first time these two reggae stars headlined a concert together on the island. Plus, it followed his return to the worldwide stage with a much-lauded performance at Kingston’s Famed National Stadium.

The Long Walk to Freedom Concert was one of the biggest music events in Jamaica's history and was the launching pad for the tour of the same name. Relive the monumental moment from the history-making Long Walk to Freedom Concert here.

In 2020, he signed to Roc Nation and dropped “Steppa” and “Trust,” paving the way for Upside Down 2020. The latter featured collaborations with Stephen Marley, John Legend, Pharrell, and Stefflon Don. Making waves worldwide, he notably notched his fourth career GRAMMY® nomination for the album.

Buju's GRAMMY® winning album Before the Dawn was released in 2010. Prior, he unveiled records at a prolific pace, beginning with his debut in 1992. Among many highlights, 1995’s Til Shiloh was certified Gold by the RIAA. He has been described by the Associated Press as “one of the most respected acts in reggae.”

Moreover, The FADER hailed him as “a national hero,” going on to elaborate, “Buju Banton, born Mark Myrie, is more Jamaican than jerk chicken, Red Stripe beer, and a croaking lizard combined. He’s as much a singer as he is a hallmark of Jamaican culture.” 



