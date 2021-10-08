Brynn Cartelli Releases Live Version of 'If I Could'

Singer Songwriter Brynn Cartelli has unveiled a live version of fan-favorite track "If I Could" off her debut EP Based On A True Story. "If I Could (Live From Babe Studios)" is available now at all DSPs.

The track arrives alongside a new video, streaming now on Brynn's official YouTube channel. Both were recorded and filmed at the female owned and run Babe Studios in Brooklyn.

Earlier this Summer, Brynn released her debut EP Based On A True Story, available now at all DSPS and streaming services . Returning to her hometown of Longmeadow, MA after the surreal experience of winning NBC's season 14 of The Voice and touring with Kelly Clarkson, Brynn became hyperaware of getting back to her normal life as a teen. Based On A True Story is a snapshot of the time she spent reconnecting with friends, being observant, and really honing into what being young is about.

Brynn takes seemingly small moments from typical suburban experiences and turns them into candid, anthemic pop ballads that people of all ages can relate to. "Imaginary Stranger" fulfills a wish she held for years, vividly detailing her connection to her grandfather who passed away from lung cancer six years before her birth.

Then, there's the piano-driven "Love You In My Mind," which is based off a collection of stories from fans who were obsessing over crushes. Blossoming from an acoustic intro into a bouncy refrain, the buoyant "We Belong" captures an idyllic moment of teen freedom and friendship.

Listen to the live version of "If I Could" here: