Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'Moonrock'

Continuing a prolific summer, multi-platinum maverick Bryce Vine reveals a new single entitled "Moonrock" today via Warner Records.

This time around, he co-wrote the song with long-time collaborator/producer Sir Nolan [Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez], producer/writer John Ryan [One Direction], and Ian Pollack [LANY, Teddy Swims].

Luminous keys glimmer around a breezy beat as Bryce leans into the spacey soundscape with a cinematic confession, "Watch stars, we can count 'em from the rooftop. Your touch got me higher than a Moonrock." It culminates with a flurry of intergalactic synths on the bridge as his vocals blast off once more.

"Moonrock" arrives on the heels of this year's releases "Nobody," "y can't we b friends?" and "American Dream," as well as his collaboration on Snakehips' "WATER" which dropped this Spring. He kicked off this hot streak with "Empty Bottles" (feat. MOD SUN), which was produced by iconic pop-punk producer John Feldmann [blink-182, Avril Lavigne].

Following select dates this summer and a full-scale North American headline tour earlier in the year, Bryce will return to the road soon.

Since popping off with the double-platinum smash "Drew Barrymore" and platinum "La La Land" [feat. YG], Bryce has tallied up more than 2 billion streams to date, and delivered a series of unforgettable performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Wendy Williams, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Good Morning America, and more.

He's pushed himself outside the confines of genre, collaborating with everyone from Wale, lovelytheband and FITZ to Cheat Codes, Loud Luxury, Parmalee, and Jeremih. At the same time, brands such as Pepsi, TRULY, Malibu Rum, Capitol One, and Fender have sought him out for collaborations.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here: