Bryan Ferry Guitarist Quist To Release New Atmospheric Album 'Breathing Space'

Quist is a Danish guitarist & artist based in Los Angeles. He has already toured the world many times as a guitarist, most recently being featured as lead guitarist with UK art rock legend Bryan Ferry (Roxy Music), who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

He was featured on Bryan Ferry's album "Avonmore" (2014), alongside Nile Rodgers, Mark Knopfler, Johnny Marr, Flea and Marcus Miller - subsequently touring the world for several years in various incarnations of Ferry's band.

Quist's forthcoming solo album "Breathing Space" was recorded in 2022, in his studio in North Hollywood, Los Angeles. It's a chill, dreamlike sonic universe - with lush keyboards, melodic, bluesy guitar licks and atmospheric field recordings. The album drifts through calming atmospheres of dreamy sounds with layers of meditative drums.

The album's title and concept was born out of the Pandemic/lockdown life we all lived through and was inspired by this quote from French philosopher Albert Camus: "To understand one's world, one must sometimes turn away from it! To serve better, one must briefly hold it at a distance. Where can the necessary solitude be found, the long breathing space in which mind gathers its strength and takes stock of its courage."

The music was essentially created both to provide comfort and joy at the time of its making, but also especially to (hopefully) bring a sense of calm and joy to listeners.

Says Quist, "I just hope the music can help folks slow down once in a while, relax, take a deep breath, give themselves a little breathing space and just chill and take a moment to wind down."

Situated in a chilled, guitar-centric corner of the popular lofi genre, 'Breathing Space' features 3 prominent lofi artists - Kanisan (France), softy (South Korea) & Steezy Prime (USA), with a combined listenership of 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

The first single (title track Breathing Space) was released on September 30 - and the full album is released November 18 on Sonder House.

Quist has performed at The Royal Albert Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, Coachella, Glastonbury and Abbey Road Studios, as well as on many prime time international TV & radio shows. Through years of touring whilst simultaneously posting his trademark 'jam tracks' on YouTube, Quist has found an audience of his own - gaining a whopping 150 million views on YouTube, 500k monthly listeners on Spotify and a rising profile as a pioneering solo artist.

He is now best known for his popular guitar jams & guitar-fueled lofi beats.