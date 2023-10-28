Bruce Hornsby Releases 25th Anniversary Edition of SPIRIT TRAIL Via Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers

Legendary musician Bruce Hornsby has released the 25th Anniversary Edition of his iconic double album, Spirit Trail. The 25th Anniversary Edition is available digitally and in two physical formats, a 3-CD set and a 3-LP set. Originally released in 1998, his sixth album spanned twenty tracks, describing the record to Rolling Stone as “...very Southern so there's a lot of songs about race, religion, judgment and tolerance," he said. "And sort of my own personal struggles with some of these issues -- or observing others with the issues.”

The 3-CD set contains the original double album, 4 previously unreleased songs, and over 70 minutes of previously unreleased live performances. The collection is housed in a clamshell box and includes a 36-page book featuring new liner notes by Bruce, lyrics, and photography by Danny Clinch. The 3-LP set contains the original double album and the four previously unreleased songs packaged in a tri-fold jacket with a 4-page insert featuring lyrics & liner notes from Bruce. The original album and bonus material is all mastered by Bob Ludwig. Lacquers for the LP set were cut by Chris Muth. Order the special edition HERE.

Reflecting on why he has chosen to reissue the album Hornsby says, “that for my true fans - devotees who've followed me through this crazy and stylistically peripatetic journey I've taken - this record is their favorite.” Plus, he continues, “It's the record from my more distant past that personally holds up best for me. It's the first record where I thought the singing has aged well, and I'm still very proud of the songwriting on it. We're trying to get the word out again, shine a light now on something we thought was pretty special.”

Hornsby recently chatted with Parke Puterbaugh for a Q&A about the 25th Anniversary Edition. Read it HERE. And find Parke Puterbaugh's essay on the album HERE.

Bruce Hornsby is currently on tour. See a full list of dates below.

Tracklisting

ORIGINAL ALBUM:

King Of The Hill Resting Place Preacher In The Ring Pt. I Preacher In The Ring Pt. II Song C Sad Moon Pete & Manny Fortunate Son Sneaking Up On Boo Radley Great Divide Line In The Dust See The Same Way Shadow Hand Sunlight Moon Listen To The Silence Funhouse Sunflower Cat (Some Dour Cat) (Down With That) Song D Swan Song Variations On Swan Song & Song D

LOST AND FOUND ON THE SPIRIT TRAIL:

Living In The Sunshine Groove Infatuation Evening Sun Clown's Tambourine

LIVE TRAIL

King Of The Hill [Live] Resting Place [Live] Preacher In The Ring (Part 1)/Variation 2 (Webern)/Catenaires (Carter) Excerpt [Live] Fortunate Son [Live] Sneaking Up On Boo Radley [Live] See The Same Way [Live] Shadow Hand [Live] Funhouse [Live] Sunflower Cat [Live] Swan Song [Live]

Photo Credit: Tristan Williams

Tour Dates

Oct 28 - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - San Antonio, TX

Nov 09 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall - Sarasota, FL

Nov 11 - The Lyric Theatre - Stuart, FL

Nov 12 - Parker Playhouse - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Nov 15 - Steinmetz Hall - Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Orlando, FL

Nov 16 - Seminole Casino Immokalee - Immokalee, FL

Nov 18 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

Nov 19 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL