Bruce Dickinson Releases 'Resurrection Men' Video

Bruce Dickinson released the limited-edition CD of his new single ‘Resurrection Men’ last week, featuring two live bonus tracks. The accompanying video has been unveiled and is a joyous look at life on the road which started in LA on April 12th and finished in Athens, Greece on July 21st playing to over 350,000 people.



“The tour was one of the very best,” says Dickinson. “The band were just so pumped and on it every night that it was a joy. The audience reactions everywhere for songs old and new were pretty overwhelming & I already can’t wait to go back out again ! The video is my thank you to everyone that came to see us at festivals, clubs, theatres and arenas. Who said a metal audience can’t appreciate a theremin, bongos and ‘Dick Dale-esque’ surfer guitars? Mine certainly do!!”



The three track CD comes in gatefold digi-sleeve and includes the bonus songs, ‘Afterglow Of Ragnarok’ and ‘Abduction’, both of which were also recorded live at Dickinson’s show in Sao Paulo as part of his world tour for The Mandrake Project.



That tour, which concluded last week, saw Dickinson and his House Band of Hell play almost 50 shows across the UK, US, Europe and Latin America to a rapturous response. The Mandrake Project album has been a huge critical and commercial success, topping charts around the world and receiving some of the best reviews of Dickinson’s illustrious solo career.

