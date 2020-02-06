Brother Moses Premieres New Video and Kicks Off Tour

Indie rock band, Brother Moses, has premiered the new video, "What Does It Take?," with ThrdCoast. "What Does It Take?" is the latest single from the band's upcoming album, Desperation Pop, on March 6th, 2020. Engineered by Calvin Lauber (The Band CAMINO, Julien Baker), Desperation Pop is the follow up to Brother Moses' 2018's debut LP, Magnolia.

"What Does It Take?" is "a fever dream through a tough day in New York City," says frontman James Lockhart. The video features animations done by the band's guitarist, John-Lewis Anderson, who explains, "When you're in New York, you're surrounded by stories. You look around and you see people hustling, and the animations and fast pace of this video felt like a good way to capture some of that energy."

Formed in Fayetteville, Arkansas when childhood friends Lockhart and Moses Gomez (guitar) joined forces with Anderson and Corey Dill (drums), Brother Moses started out playing house parties while attending the University of Arkansas. Their first EP, Legends, showcased their live spirit, filled with relentlessly catchy hooks and the shimmering guitar work that would become the band's signature. Produced and recorded by Raymond Richards (Local Natives, LCD Soundsystem), the record quickly turned the house parties into sold-out shows and the group of friends into a creative unit that sought to make something uniquely their own. In 2018, they released Magnolia, which amassed over a million streams on Spotify. Soon after the release of Magnolia, Brother Moses relocated from Arkansas to New York City. They spent much of 2019 on the road, both as a headliner and an opener for artists such as Knox Hamilton and Michigander. In between tour dates, they traveled to Memphis, TN, to reco Desperation Pop.

The songs on Desperation Pop connect the band members' favorite indie rock records of the 00's to their love of pop production, creating a record that is clean, lush, urgent and strange all at once. Calling it "a living, breathing document, a collage of everything that's permeated our collective consciousness over the past year," they tucked in snippets of distorted dialogue from Cheers and Groundhog Day, as well as bits and pieces of recordings of public spaces around New York City.

Desperation Pop will be released on March 6th, 2020, and Brother Moses will be touring throughout the year in support.

Watch the new video below.

Brother Moses Upcoming Tour Dates

More TBA

Feb. 7 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

Feb. 8 - Bryan, TX - Grand Stafford Theater

Feb. 9 - Houston, TX - Satellite Bar

Feb. 11 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

Feb. 12 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

Feb. 13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Ponyboy Upstairs

Feb. 14 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

Feb. 15 - Springdale, AR - Fairlane Station

Feb. 16 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

Feb. 18 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

Feb. 19 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

Feb. 20 - Appleton, WI - Gibson Music Hall

Feb. 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lo-Fi

March 26 - Washington, DC - Hill Country Live

June 13 - New York, NY - Rough Trade





